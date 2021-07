2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Diving Sunday, July 18 Diving Draw, 11 p.m. Sunday, July 25 Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final, 2 a.m. Monday, July…

Diving Sunday, July 18

Diving Draw, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final, 2 a.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final, 2 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final, 2 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final, 2 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary, 2 a.m.

Saturday, July 31

Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal, 2 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Women’s 3m Springboard Final, 2 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary, 2 a.m.

Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s 3m Springboard Final, 2 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary, 2 a.m.

Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Women’s 10m Platform Final, 2 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary, 2 a.m.

Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Men’s 10m Platform Final, 2 a.m.

Equestrian Wednesday, July 21 Thursday, July 22

Dressage 1st Horse Inspection, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Dressage Horse Re-Inspection After 1st Inspection, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Qualifier Day 1, 4 a.m.

Sunday, July 25

Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Qualifier Day 2, 4 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Dressage Team Grand Prix Special, 4 a.m.

Dressage 2nd Horse Inspection, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, 4:30 a.m.

Eventing 1st Horse Inspection, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 – Session 1, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 – Session 2, 4:30 a.m.

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 2 – Session 3, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Jumping 1st Horse Inspection, 4 a.m.

Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Jumping Horse Re-Inspection After 1st Inspection, 4 a.m.

Eventing 2nd Horse Inspection, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier, 4 a.m.

Eventing Individual Jumping Final, 7:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Jumping Individual Qualifier, 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Jumping Individual Final, 6 a.m.

Jumping Individual Final Jump-Off, 7:52 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Jumping 2nd Horse Inspection, 4 a.m.

Jumping Horse Re-Inspection After 2nd Inspection, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Jumping Team Qualifier, 6 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Jumping Team Final, 6 a.m.

Jumping Team Final Jump-Off, 7:57 a.m.

Fencing Tuesday, July 13 Tuesday, July 20

Fencing Draw for all Team Events, 8:30 p.m.

Fencing Draw for all Individual Events, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Women’s Epee Individual Table of 64, 8 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 64, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Table of 32, 8:55 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 32, 10:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Women’s Epee Individual Table of 16, 12:35 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 16, 1:35 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 1, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 2, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 3, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 4, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Quarterfinals, 2:25 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 1, 2:55 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 2, 2:55 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 3, 2:55 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 4, 2:55 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinals, 2:55 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Semifinal 1, 5 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Semifinal 2, 5 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Semifinals, 5 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Semifinals, 5:03 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 1, 6:03 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 2, 6:03 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Finals, 6:55 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout, 6:55 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Finals, 7:27 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout, 7:27 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout, 7:55 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout, 8:28 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64, 8 p.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32, 8:55 p.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32, 10:55 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16, 12:35 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16, 1:35 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 1, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 2, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 3, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 4, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinals, 2:25 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 1, 2:55 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 2, 2:55 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 3, 2:55 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinal 4, 2:55 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Quarterfinals, 2:55 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Semifinal 1, 5 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Semifinal 2, 5 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Semifinals, 5 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Semifinal 1, 6:03 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Semifinal 2, 6:03 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Semifinals, 6:03 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Finals, 6:55 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout, 6:55 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Finals, 7:27 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout, 7:27 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout, 7:55 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout, 8:28 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64, 8 p.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64, 8:25 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32, 8:55 p.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32, 10:35 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16, 12:35 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16, 1:25 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 1, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 2, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 3, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 4, 2:25 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinals, 2:25 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 1, 2:50 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 2, 2:50 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 3, 2:50 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 4, 2:50 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinals, 2:50 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 1, 5 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 2, 5 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinals, 5 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Semifinal 1, 5:53 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Semifinal 2, 5:53 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Semifinals, 5:53 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Finals, 6:55 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout, 6:55 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Finals, 7:22 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout, 7:22 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout, 7:55 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout, 8:23 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Table of 16, 9 p.m.

Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 2, 10:25 p.m.

Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 3, 10:25 p.m.

Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 4, 10:25 p.m.

Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinals, 10:25 p.m.

Women’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 1, 10:25 p.m.

Women’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8, 11:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Epee Team Semifinal 2, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Semifinals, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Semifinal 1, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Placement 5-6, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Placement 7-8, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Bronze Medal Match, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Finals, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Gold Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Table of 16, 9 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Quarterfinal 2, 10:25 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Quarterfinal 3, 10:25 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Quarterfinal 4, 10:25 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Quarterfinals, 10:25 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Quarterfinal 1, 10:25 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Classifications 5-8, 11:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Sabre Team Semifinal 2, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Semifinals, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Semifinal 1, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Placement 5-6, 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Placement 7-8, 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Finals, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Gold Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Table of 16, 8 p.m.

Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 2, 9:50 p.m.

Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 3, 9:50 p.m.

Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 4, 9:50 p.m.

Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinals, 9:50 p.m.

Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 1, 9:50 p.m.

Women’s Foil Team Classifications 5-8, 11:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Women’s Foil Team Semifinal 2, 12:55 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Semifinals, 12:55 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Semifinal 1, 12:55 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Placement 5-6, 2:10 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Placement 7-8, 2:10 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Bronze Medal Match, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Finals, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Gold Medal Match, 6:55 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Table of 16, 9 p.m.

Men’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 2, 10:25 p.m.

Men’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 3, 10:25 p.m.

Men’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 4, 10:25 p.m.

Men’s Epee Team Quarterfinals, 10:25 p.m.

Men’s Epee Team Quarterfinal 1, 10:25 p.m.

Men’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8, 11:45 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s EpeeĆ©e Team Semifinal 2, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Semifinals, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Semifinal 1, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Placement 5-6, 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Placement 7-8, 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Bronze Medal Match, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Finals, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Gold Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Table of 16, 9 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Quarterfinal 2, 10:25 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Quarterfinal 3, 10:25 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Quarterfinal 4, 10:25 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Quarterfinals, 10:25 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Quarterfinal 1, 10:25 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Classifications 5-8, 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Women’s Sabre Team Semifinal 2, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Semifinals, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Semifinal 1, 12:40 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Placement 5-6, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Placement 7-8, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Finals, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Gold Medal Match, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Table of 16, 8 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 2, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 3, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 4, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinals, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinal 1, 9:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Classifications 5-8, 11:25 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Men’s Foil Team Semifinal 2, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Semifinals, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Semifinal 1, 12:40 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Placement 5-6, 1:50 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Placement 7-8, 1:50 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Bronze Medal Match, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Finals, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Gold Medal Match, 6:50 a.m.

