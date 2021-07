2020 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Sailing Saturday, July 24 Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 01, 11:05 p.m. Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial…

Sailing Saturday, July 24

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 01, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 01, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 02, 11:55 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 02, 12:20 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 03, 12:45 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 01, 1:35 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 01, 2:05 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 02, 2:50 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 02, 2:55 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 03, 3:45 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 03, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 04, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 05, 11:55 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 04, 12:20 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 06, 12:45 a.m.

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 03, 1:35 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 04, 2:05 a.m.

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 04, 2:50 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 05, 2:55 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 06, 3:45 a.m.

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 05, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 01, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 05, 11:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 02, midnight.

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 01, 12:05 a.m.

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 06, 12:20 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 06, 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 03, 12:55 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 02, 1:20 a.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 01, 1:50 a.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 02, 2:45 a.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 03, 3:40 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 03, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 04, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 01, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 07, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 07, 11:15 p.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 08, 11:55 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 05, midnight.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 08, 12:05 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 04, 12:20 a.m.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 02, 12:20 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 09, 12:45 a.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 06, 12:55 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 09, 12:55 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 01, 1:35 a.m.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 01, 1:35 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 04, 1:50 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 02, 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 05, 2:45 a.m.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 02, 2:50 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 03, 3:25 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 06, 3:40 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 04, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 03, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 07, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 07, 11:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 05, midnight.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 10, 12:05 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 08, 12:20 a.m.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 04, 12:20 a.m.

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 08, 12:30 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 06, 12:55 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 11, 12:55 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 05, 1:35 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 12, 1:45 a.m.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 03, 2:05 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 10, 2:20 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 06, 2:50 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 11, 3:10 a.m.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 04, 3:20 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Race 12, 4 a.m.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 05, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 09, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 07, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 05, 11:15 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 08, midnight.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 06, 12:20 a.m.

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 10, 12:20 a.m.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 06, 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 09, 12:55 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 09, 1:35 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 07, 1:50 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 08, 2:45 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 10, 2:50 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 09, 3:40 a.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 10, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 10, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 07, 11:05 p.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 07, 11:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 11, midnight.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 08, midnight.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 11, midnight.

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 08, 12:20 a.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 12, 12:55 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 09, 12:55 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Race 12, 12:55 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Medal Race, 1:33 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfer – RS:X – Medal Race, 2:33 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 10, 11:05 p.m.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 07, 11:05 p.m.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 07, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 11, midnight.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 08, 12:20 a.m.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 08, 12:30 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Race 12, 12:55 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Medal Race, 1:33 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 09, 2:05 a.m.

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Medal Race, 2:33 a.m.

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Race 10, 3:20 a.m.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 09, 11:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 10, 12:20 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX – Medal Race, 1:33 a.m.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 09, 1:35 a.m.

Men’s Skiff – 49er – Medal Race, 2:33 a.m.

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Race 10, 2:50 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) – Finn – Medal Race, 1:33 a.m.

Mixed Multihull – Nacra 17 Foiling – Medal Race, 2:33 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Men’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Medal Race, 1:33 a.m.

Women’s Two Person Dinghy – 470 – Medal Race, 2:33 a.m.

Shooting Wednesday, July 21 Thursday, July 22 Friday, July 23

10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification, 7:30 p.m.

10m Air Rifle Women’s Final, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification, midnight.

10m Air Pistol Men’s Final, 2:30 a.m.

10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification, 8 p.m.

Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 1, 8 p.m.

Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 1, 8:30 p.m.

10m Air Pistol Women’s Final, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification, midnight.

10m Air Rifle Men’s Final, 2:30 a.m.

Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 2, 8 p.m.

Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Skeet Women’s Final, 1:50 a.m.

Skeet Men’s Final, 2:50 a.m.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1, 8 p.m.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2, 8:45 p.m.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match, 10 p.m.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match, 10:35 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1, 12:15 a.m.

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2, 1 a.m.

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match, 2:15 a.m.

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal Match, 2:50 a.m.

Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 1, 8 p.m.

Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 1, 8:25 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision, 8 p.m.

Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 2, 8 p.m.

Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 2, 8:50 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Trap Women’s Final, 1:30 a.m.

Trap Men’s Final, 2:30 a.m.

25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Rapid, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 30

25m Pistol Women’s Final, 1 a.m.

Trap Mixed Team Qualification, 8 p.m.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Qualification, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Trap Mixed Team Gold Medal Match, 12:30 a.m.

Trap Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match, 12:30 a.m.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Final, 3 a.m.

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 1, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 2, 7:30 p.m.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Final, 1:30 a.m.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final, 3:50 a.m.

Skateboarding Wednesday, July 21

Skateboarding Draw, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Men’s Street Prelims Heat 1, 8 p.m.

Men’s Street Prelims Heat 2, 8:41 p.m.

Men’s Street Prelims Heat 3, 9:22 p.m.

Men’s Street Prelims Heat 4, 10:03 p.m.

Men’s Street Final, 11:25 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Women’s Street Prelims Heat 1, 8 p.m.

Women’s Street Prelims Heat 2, 8:41 p.m.

Women’s Street Prelims Heat 3, 9:22 p.m.

Women’s Street Prelims Heat 4, 10:03 p.m.

Women’s Street Final, 11:25 p.m.

Monday, July 26 Tuesday, Aug. 3

Women’s Park Prelims Heat 1, 8 p.m.

Women’s Park Prelims Heat 2, 8:41 p.m.

Women’s Park Prelims Heat 3, 9:22 p.m.

Women’s Park Prelims Heat 4, 10:03 p.m.

Women’s Park Final, 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Men’s Park Prelims Heat 1, 8 p.m.

Men’s Park Prelims Heat 2, 8:41 p.m.

Men’s Park Prelims Heat 3, 9:22 p.m.

Men’s Park Prelims Heat 4, 10:03 p.m.

Men’s Park Final, 11:30 p.m.

