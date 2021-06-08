US Open exempt players

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The 156-man field for the 121st U.S. Open, to be played June 17-20 at Torrey Pines…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The 156-man field for the 121st U.S. Open, to be played June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Players listed only in the first category for which they are elegible. (a-amateur). One spot remains in case someone becomes exempt in the PGA Tour this week:

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (10-year exemption): Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy.

TOP 10 AND TIES FROM 2020 U.S. OPEN: Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: Tyler Strafaci, a-Charles Osborne.

MASTERS CHAMPIONS (5-year exemption): Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia.

PGA CHAMPIONS (5-year exemption): Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Jimmy Walker.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (5-year exemption): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson.

BMW PGA CHAMPION: Tyrrell Hatton.

2020 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Sebastian Munoz, Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes, Daniel Berger, Abraham Ancer, Lanto Griffin, Viktor Hovland, Brendon Todd, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Cameron Smith, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel.

MULTIPLE WINNERS OF FULL PGA TOUR EVENTS FROM JUNE 28, 2020 THROUGH JUNE 13, 2021: Stewart Cink.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Joe Long.

TOP 60 IN THE WORLD RANKING ON MAY 24: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Robert MacIntyre, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Garrick Higgo, Matt Wallace, Matt Jones, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streeman, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, K.H. Lee.

TOP 60 IN THE WORLD RANKING ON JUNE 7: Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman.

ASIAN TOUR ORDER OF MERIT: Wade Ormsby.

PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIAN ORDER OF MERIT: Brad Kennedy.

SUNSHINE TOUR ORDER OF MERIT: Wilco Nienaber.

FINAL QUALIFYING-JAPAN: Ryo Ishikawa, Yosuke Asaji.

TOP 10 AGGREGATE EARNERS FROM BRITISH MASTERS, MADE IN HIMMERLAND AND EUROPEAN OPEN: Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi, Marcus Armitage, Mikko Korhonen, Jordan Smith, Adrian Meronk, Edoardo Molinari, Dave Coupland, Thomas Detry, Matthew Southgate.

FINAL QUALIFYING-AMERICA: a-Matthias Schmid, a-Matthew Sharpstene, Mario Cormona, Johannes Veerman, Alvaro Ortiz, Paul Barjon, Patrick Rodgers, Fabian Gomez, Thomas Aiken, Branden Grace, Greyson Sigg, a-Spencer Ralston, Rick Lamb, John Huh, Sam Ryder, J.J. Spaun, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Wu, Chris Baker, Cameron Young, Andy Pope, Robby Shelton, Bo Hoag, Brian Stuard, Troy Merritt, Dylan Meyer, a-R.J. Manke, Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Wyndham Clark, J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dylan Frittelli, Brendan Steele, Sung Kang, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Peter Malnati, Pierceson Coody, Tom Hoge, Jhonattan Vegas, Chan Kim, Rikuya Hoshino, Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh.

LOCAL (18 holes) AND FINAL QUALIFYING: Eric Cole, Kyle Westmoreland, Hayden Springer, Luis Fernando Barco, a-Andrew Kozan, Luis Gagne, Davis Shore, Hayden Buckley, Wilson Furr, Christopher Crawford, James Hervol, Zach Zaback, Carson Schaake, Sahith Theegala, a-Joe Highsmith, Michael Johnson, Roy Cootes.

