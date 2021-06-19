CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
US Open at a glance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 10:35 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A look at the third round Saturday of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines:

LEADING: Mackenzie Hughes (68), Louis Oosthuizen (70) and Russell Henley (71) at 5-under 208.

CHASING: Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were two shots behind.

CONTENDING: Eight players were separated by three shots going into the final round, a list that includes Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Matthew Wolff.

SHOTS OF THE DAY: Hughes made a 60-foot eagle putt on the 13th hole and Oosthuizen made a 50-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole.

ROUND OF THE DAY: McIlroy shot a 67 to get into the penultimate group.

CHASING HISTORY: DeChambeau will try to become the sixth player in the last century to win back-to-back in the U.S. Open.

KEY STATISTIC: Oosthuizen has been runner-up five times in the majors, two in playoffs, since his lone major at St. Andrews on the 2010 British Open.

NOTABLE: Five of the top eight players have never won a major.

QUOTABLE: “If I’m going to get another U.S. Open trophy, I’m going to have to fight a little more than I did 10 years ago.” — McIlroy, who won by eight shots at Congressional in 2011.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 8 p.m. (NBC).

