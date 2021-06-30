Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 26 21 .553 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 26 21 .553 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 26 22 .542 ½ Round Rock (Texas) 26 22 .542 ½ El Paso (San Diego) 22 25 .468 3 Albuquerque (Colorado) 15 33 .312 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 31 17 .646 — Tacoma (Seattle) 26 20 .565 4 Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 25 .479 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 22 25 .468 8½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 20 27 .426 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 9, El Paso 4

Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 4, 11 innings

Salt Lake 3, Las Vegas 1

El Paso 6, Round Rock 3

Tacoma 6, Albuquerque 5

Reno 6, Sacramento 5

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4

Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 2

El Paso 2, Round Rock 1

Tacoma 5, Albuquerque 4

Reno 11, Sacramento 8

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

