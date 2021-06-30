Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|26
|21
|.553
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|26
|22
|.542
|½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|26
|22
|.542
|½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|22
|25
|.468
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|15
|33
|.312
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|26
|20
|.565
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|23
|25
|.479
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|22
|25
|.468
|8½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|20
|27
|.426
|10½
___
|Monday’s Games
Round Rock 9, El Paso 4
Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 4, 11 innings
Salt Lake 3, Las Vegas 1
El Paso 6, Round Rock 3
Tacoma 6, Albuquerque 5
Reno 6, Sacramento 5
|Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4
Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 2
El Paso 2, Round Rock 1
Tacoma 5, Albuquerque 4
Reno 11, Sacramento 8
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
