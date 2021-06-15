FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 2:29 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 23 12 .657
Sugar Land (Houston) 20 14 .588
El Paso (San Diego) 16 18 .471
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 15 20 .429 8
Albuquerque (Colorado) 11 24 .314 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 22 13 .629
Tacoma (Seattle) 18 15 .545 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 17 .514 4
Sacramento (San Francisco) 15 19 .441
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 14 20 .412

___

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 6

Reno 15, Las Vegas 7

Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd. to July 25

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 6

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 4, 10 innings

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 5, Albuquerque 4

Tacoma 5, Sacramento 1

Reno 21, Las Vegas 16

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

