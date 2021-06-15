Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 23 12 .657 — Sugar Land (Houston) 20…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 23 12 .657 — Sugar Land (Houston) 20 14 .588 2½ El Paso (San Diego) 16 18 .471 6½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 15 20 .429 8 Albuquerque (Colorado) 11 24 .314 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 22 13 .629 — Tacoma (Seattle) 18 15 .545 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 18 17 .514 4 Sacramento (San Francisco) 15 19 .441 6½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 14 20 .412 7½

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 6

Reno 15, Las Vegas 7

Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd. to July 25

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 6

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 4, 10 innings

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 5, Albuquerque 4

Tacoma 5, Sacramento 1

Reno 21, Las Vegas 16

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

