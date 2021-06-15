Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|20
|14
|.588
|2½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|16
|18
|.471
|6½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|20
|.429
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|11
|24
|.314
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|14
|20
|.412
|7½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 3
El Paso 9, Oklahoma City 6
Reno 15, Las Vegas 7
Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd. to July 25
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 6
|Monday’s Games
Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 4, 10 innings
El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3
Salt Lake 5, Albuquerque 4
Tacoma 5, Sacramento 1
Reno 21, Las Vegas 16
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:50 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.