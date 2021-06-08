Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|19
|10
|.655
|½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|17
|.414
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|9
|20
|.310
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|15
|14
|.517
|3½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|12
|16
|.429
|6
___
|Sunday’s Games
Round Rock 5, El Paso 2
Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 5
Las Vegas 11, Albuquerque 8
Salt Lake at Tacoma, ppd.
Sacramento 12, Reno 11
|Monday’s Games
El Paso 4, Round Rock 2
Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 2
Sugar Land 3, Olkahoma City 2
Las Vegas 9, Albuquerque 8
Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 2
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
