Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 19 9 .679 — Round Rock (Texas) 19…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 19 9 .679 — Round Rock (Texas) 19 10 .655 ½ El Paso (San Diego) 12 16 .429 7 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 12 17 .414 7½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 9 20 .310 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 18 10 .643 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 15 14 .517 3½ Tacoma (Seattle) 14 14 .500 4 Sacramento (San Francisco) 12 16 .429 6 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 12 16 .429 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 5, El Paso 2

Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 5

Las Vegas 11, Albuquerque 8

Salt Lake at Tacoma, ppd.

Sacramento 12, Reno 11

Monday’s Games

El Paso 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 2

Sugar Land 3, Olkahoma City 2

Las Vegas 9, Albuquerque 8

Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 2

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.