VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 12:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 19 9 .679
Round Rock (Texas) 19 10 .655 ½
El Paso (San Diego) 12 16 .429 7
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 12 17 .414
Albuquerque (Colorado) 9 20 .310 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 18 10 .643
Las Vegas (Oakland) 15 14 .517
Tacoma (Seattle) 14 14 .500 4
Sacramento (San Francisco) 12 16 .429 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 12 16 .429 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 5, El Paso 2

Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 5

Las Vegas 11, Albuquerque 8

Salt Lake at Tacoma, ppd.

Sacramento 12, Reno 11

Monday’s Games

El Paso 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 2

Sugar Land 3, Olkahoma City 2

Las Vegas 9, Albuquerque 8

Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 2

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

State Department seeks largest hiring surge in a decade under Biden budget

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

Federal retirement kept dropping in May but backlog still higher than same time in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up