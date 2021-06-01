Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 17 7 .708 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 13…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 17 7 .708 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 13 11 .542 4 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 12 12 .500 5 Toledo (Detroit) 11 12 .478 5½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 14 .391 7½ Columbus (Cleveland) 8 16 .333 9 Louisville (Cincinnati) 7 16 .304 9½ Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696 — Worcester (Boston) 15 10 .600 2 Buffalo (Toronto) 13 10 .565 3 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 14 11 .560 3 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 8 17 .320 9 Rochester (Washington) 7 18 .280 10 Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Nashville (Milwaukee) 19 5 .792 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 17 8 .680 2½ Jacksonville (Miami) 15 10 .600 4½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 14 11 .583 4½ Memphis (St. Louis) 9 15 .375 10 Norfolk (Baltimore) 9 15 .375 10 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 8 16 .333 11

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ppd.

Norfolk 4, Charlotte 1

Syracuse 1, Rochester 0

Gwinnett 5, Memphis 0

Omaha 7, Indianapolis 2

Nashville 9, Columbus 3

St. Paul 7, Iowa 3

Jacksonville 5, Durham 0

Toledo 10, Louisville 0

Worcester 2, Lehigh Valley 0, 6 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester 6, Worcester 4

Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/WB 2

Norfolk 6, Durham 5

Nashville 6, Charlotte 4

Indianapolis 5, Columbus 3

Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 2

Buffalo 3, Syracuse 2

Omaha 5, Iowa 3

St. Paul at Louisville, ppd.

Toledo at Memphis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Thurday’s Games

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

