The Latest: Denmark gets back on the field at Euro 2020

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 3:30 AM

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Denmark will get on the field for the first time since Christian Eriksen’s collapse when the team plays Belgium at the European Championship.

The fans at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen plan to honor the midfielder with a minute’s applause in the 10th minute of the match. Eriksen wears No. 10 on his national team jersey.

Ukraine will face North Macedonia in Bucharest in the first match of the day. The Netherlands will take on Austria in Amsterdam in the late one.

Belgium can advance to the round of the 16 with a victory. A win for either the Netherlands or Austria would also be enough to get through.

