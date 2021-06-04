CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Stevens, Texas beat Southern 11-0 at Austin Regional

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 8:14 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tristan Stevens allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings, Mitchell Daly hit a bases-clearing double in the second and No. 2 overall seed Texas beat Southern 11-0 on Friday at the Austin Regional.

Stevens (10-3) had six strikeouts with no walks. He had just two two-ball counts and no Southern base runner reached third base.

Mike Antico led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on Zach Zubia’s sacrifice fly and Ivan Melendez hit a solo home run to make it 2-0. Antico, who also walked in the seventh, went into the game tied with Tennessee’s Liam Spence for fourth in the nation with 51 walks and ranked No. 7 nationally with 29 stolen bases.

Antico was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs before Daly and Zubia hit back to back doubles to make it 6-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Cam Williams hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth for Texas (43-15) to cap the scoring.

O’Neill Burgos went 2 for 4 and Zavier Moore had a double for Southern (20-29).

