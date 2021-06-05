CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
S. Florida continues charge with 10-2 win over Miami (Fla.)

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 11:27 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nelson Rivera batted 3 for 4 and drove in three runs and streaking South Florida beat Miami (Fla.) 10-2 on Saturday in the Gainesville Regional.

The Bulls (29-27) have won eight of their last nine.

South Florida scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to seal it. Riley Hogan’s two-run double to left center made it a 5-1 contest. Hogan finished 3 for 5 at the plate.

Christian Del Castillo and CJ Kayfus each collected a pair of hits for Miami.

