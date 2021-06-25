PGA Tour Travelers Championship Scores

|Friday
|At TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell, Conn.
|Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70
|Purse: $7.4 Million
|Second Round
Jason Day 69-62_131
Bubba Watson 66-66_132
Kramer Hickok 63-69_132
Russell Henley 67-66_133
Kevin Kisner 70-63_133
Seamus Power 66-67_133
Justin Rose 70-63_133
K.H. Lee 69-64_133
Brice Garnett 65-68_133
Troy Merritt 68-65_133
Mark Hubbard 69-65_134
Ryan Armour 70-64_134
Ian Poulter 68-66_134
Doug Ghim 68-66_134
Tom Lewis 67-67_134
Scottie Scheffler 69-65_134
Patrick Cantlay 68-66_134
Talor Gooch 64-70_134
Guido Migliozzi 69-65_134
Brian Stuard 69-66_135
Doc Redman 69-66_135
Satoshi Kodaira 63-72_135
Charley Hoffman 72-63_135
Maverick McNealy 65-70_135
Carlos Ortiz 70-65_135
Cameron Smith 67-68_135
Marc Leishman 69-66_135
Joaquin Niemann 68-67_135
Stewart Cink 68-67_135
Bryson DeChambeau 69-66_135
Patrick Reed 69-66_135
Kevin Chappell 68-67_135
Harris English 67-68_135
Beau Hossler 65-70_135
Brian Harman 68-68_136
Patrick Rodgers 65-71_136
Robert Streb 68-68_136
Kevin Tway 70-66_136
Brooks Koepka 69-67_136
Sepp Straka 66-70_136
Cameron Percy 70-66_136
Matt Jones 70-66_136
Nate Lashley 69-67_136
Tyler Duncan 69-67_136
Zach Johnson 66-70_136
Jonas Blixt 68-68_136
Henrik Norlander 65-71_136
Kevin Na 69-68_137
Jim Herman 68-69_137
Robby Shelton 73-64_137
Hank Lebioda 69-68_137
Ryan Moore 72-65_137
Andrew Putnam 70-67_137
Chez Reavie 70-67_137
Sam Burns 66-71_137
Brendon Todd 68-69_137
Lucas Herbert 70-67_137
Will Gordon 71-67_138
Mackenzie Hughes 67-71_138
Aaron Wise 73-65_138
Phil Mickelson 69-69_138
Paul Casey 71-67_138
Dustin Johnson 70-68_138
William McGirt 71-67_138
J.J. Spaun 71-67_138
Kyle Stanley 70-68_138
Austin Eckroat 72-66_138
Kris Ventura 69-69_138
Andrew Svoboda 69-69_138
Harold Varner III 70-68_138
Tom Hoge 67-71_138
Denny McCarthy 72-66_138
Abraham Ancer 72-66_138
David Hearn 70-68_138
J.B. Holmes 70-68_138
Adam Scott 69-69_138
Lanto Griffin 71-67_138
Peter Malnati 68-70_138
Sam Ryder 69-69_138
The following players failed to make the cut.
Brandt Snedeker 68-71_139
Sung Kang 68-71_139
Richy Werenski 71-68_139
Emiliano Grillo 74-65_139
Scott Stallings 72-67_139
Joseph Bramlett 67-72_139
Vincent Whaley 69-70_139
Cameron Tringale 71-68_139
Adam Schenk 72-67_139
Kevin Streelman 67-72_139
Keegan Bradley 72-67_139
Scott Piercy 69-70_139
Sebastián Muñoz 67-72_139
Garrick Higgo 69-70_139
Brendan Steele 69-70_139
C.T. Pan 72-67_139
Vaughn Taylor 70-69_139
Scott Harrington 69-70_139
Byeong Hun An 68-71_139
Brandon Hagy 72-68_140
Tyler McCumber 69-71_140
Max Homa 69-71_140
Danny Lee 71-69_140
Michael Gligic 68-72_140
Rory Sabbatini 73-67_140
Kevin Stadler 66-74_140
Stephen Stallings Jr. 68-72_140
John Pak 68-72_140
Rafael Campos 72-68_140
Ryan Brehm 73-67_140
Rafa Cabrera Bello 72-69_141
Chase Seiffert 73-68_141
Austin Cook 74-67_141
Pat Perez 68-73_141
Russell Knox 73-68_141
Sean O’Hair 70-71_141
Davis Thompson 73-68_141
Chris Kirk 71-70_141
Chesson Hadley 74-67_141
Rob Oppenheim 71-70_141
Hunter Mahan 69-73_142
Brian Gay 72-70_142
Michael Thompson 72-70_142
Patton Kizzire 70-72_142
Nick Taylor 70-72_142
Scott Brown 69-73_142
Chase Koepka 69-73_142
Tony Finau 76-67_143
D.J. Trahan 73-70_143
Sebastian Cappelen 72-71_143
Ted Potter, Jr. 67-76_143
Adam Hadwin 71-73_144
Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144
Rickie Fowler 69-75_144
Jason Dufner 72-72_144
Si Woo Kim 74-70_144
Dylan Frittelli 74-70_144
Adam Long 76-68_144
David Lipsky 75-69_144
Roger Sloan 73-71_144
Bronson Burgoon 73-72_145
J.J. Henry 71-74_145
Francesco Molinari 73-72_145
Matthew Wolff 76-69_145
Martin Trainer 74-71_145
Anirban Lahiri 70-75_145
Harry Higgs 73-72_145
Michael Kim 74-71_145
Hudson Swafford 75-71_146
Keith Mitchell 71-75_146
Alex Beach 73-74_147
Wyndham Clark 71-77_148
Bo Van Pelt 77-71_148
Grayson Murray 73-76_149
Luke Donald 78-72_150
Nick Watney 78-77_155
Brian Keiser 83-74_157
