PGA Tour Travelers Championship Scores

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 7:01 PM

Friday
At TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Conn.
Yardage: 6,841; Par: 70
Purse: $7.4 Million
Second Round

Jason Day 69-62_131

Bubba Watson 66-66_132

Kramer Hickok 63-69_132

Russell Henley 67-66_133

Kevin Kisner 70-63_133

Seamus Power 66-67_133

Justin Rose 70-63_133

K.H. Lee 69-64_133

Brice Garnett 65-68_133

Troy Merritt 68-65_133

Mark Hubbard 69-65_134

Ryan Armour 70-64_134

Ian Poulter 68-66_134

Doug Ghim 68-66_134

Tom Lewis 67-67_134

Scottie Scheffler 69-65_134

Patrick Cantlay 68-66_134

Talor Gooch 64-70_134

Guido Migliozzi 69-65_134

Brian Stuard 69-66_135

Doc Redman 69-66_135

Satoshi Kodaira 63-72_135

Charley Hoffman 72-63_135

Maverick McNealy 65-70_135

Carlos Ortiz 70-65_135

Cameron Smith 67-68_135

Marc Leishman 69-66_135

Joaquin Niemann 68-67_135

Stewart Cink 68-67_135

Bryson DeChambeau 69-66_135

Patrick Reed 69-66_135

Kevin Chappell 68-67_135

Harris English 67-68_135

Beau Hossler 65-70_135

Brian Harman 68-68_136

Patrick Rodgers 65-71_136

Robert Streb 68-68_136

Kevin Tway 70-66_136

Brooks Koepka 69-67_136

Sepp Straka 66-70_136

Cameron Percy 70-66_136

Matt Jones 70-66_136

Nate Lashley 69-67_136

Tyler Duncan 69-67_136

Zach Johnson 66-70_136

Jonas Blixt 68-68_136

Henrik Norlander 65-71_136

Kevin Na 69-68_137

Jim Herman 68-69_137

Robby Shelton 73-64_137

Hank Lebioda 69-68_137

Ryan Moore 72-65_137

Andrew Putnam 70-67_137

Chez Reavie 70-67_137

Sam Burns 66-71_137

Brendon Todd 68-69_137

Lucas Herbert 70-67_137

Will Gordon 71-67_138

Mackenzie Hughes 67-71_138

Aaron Wise 73-65_138

Phil Mickelson 69-69_138

Paul Casey 71-67_138

Dustin Johnson 70-68_138

William McGirt 71-67_138

J.J. Spaun 71-67_138

Kyle Stanley 70-68_138

Austin Eckroat 72-66_138

Kris Ventura 69-69_138

Andrew Svoboda 69-69_138

Harold Varner III 70-68_138

Tom Hoge 67-71_138

Denny McCarthy 72-66_138

Abraham Ancer 72-66_138

David Hearn 70-68_138

J.B. Holmes 70-68_138

Adam Scott 69-69_138

Lanto Griffin 71-67_138

Peter Malnati 68-70_138

Sam Ryder 69-69_138

The following players failed to make the cut.

Brandt Snedeker 68-71_139

Sung Kang 68-71_139

Richy Werenski 71-68_139

Emiliano Grillo 74-65_139

Scott Stallings 72-67_139

Joseph Bramlett 67-72_139

Vincent Whaley 69-70_139

Cameron Tringale 71-68_139

Adam Schenk 72-67_139

Kevin Streelman 67-72_139

Keegan Bradley 72-67_139

Scott Piercy 69-70_139

Sebastián Muñoz 67-72_139

Garrick Higgo 69-70_139

Brendan Steele 69-70_139

C.T. Pan 72-67_139

Vaughn Taylor 70-69_139

Scott Harrington 69-70_139

Byeong Hun An 68-71_139

Brandon Hagy 72-68_140

Tyler McCumber 69-71_140

Max Homa 69-71_140

Danny Lee 71-69_140

Michael Gligic 68-72_140

Rory Sabbatini 73-67_140

Kevin Stadler 66-74_140

Stephen Stallings Jr. 68-72_140

John Pak 68-72_140

Rafael Campos 72-68_140

Ryan Brehm 73-67_140

Rafa Cabrera Bello 72-69_141

Chase Seiffert 73-68_141

Austin Cook 74-67_141

Pat Perez 68-73_141

Russell Knox 73-68_141

Sean O’Hair 70-71_141

Davis Thompson 73-68_141

Chris Kirk 71-70_141

Chesson Hadley 74-67_141

Rob Oppenheim 71-70_141

Hunter Mahan 69-73_142

Brian Gay 72-70_142

Michael Thompson 72-70_142

Patton Kizzire 70-72_142

Nick Taylor 70-72_142

Scott Brown 69-73_142

Chase Koepka 69-73_142

Tony Finau 76-67_143

D.J. Trahan 73-70_143

Sebastian Cappelen 72-71_143

Ted Potter, Jr. 67-76_143

Adam Hadwin 71-73_144

Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144

Rickie Fowler 69-75_144

Jason Dufner 72-72_144

Si Woo Kim 74-70_144

Dylan Frittelli 74-70_144

Adam Long 76-68_144

David Lipsky 75-69_144

Roger Sloan 73-71_144

Bronson Burgoon 73-72_145

J.J. Henry 71-74_145

Francesco Molinari 73-72_145

Matthew Wolff 76-69_145

Martin Trainer 74-71_145

Anirban Lahiri 70-75_145

Harry Higgs 73-72_145

Michael Kim 74-71_145

Hudson Swafford 75-71_146

Keith Mitchell 71-75_146

Alex Beach 73-74_147

Wyndham Clark 71-77_148

Bo Van Pelt 77-71_148

Grayson Murray 73-76_149

Luke Donald 78-72_150

Nick Watney 78-77_155

Brian Keiser 83-74_157

