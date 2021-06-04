PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic Scores

|Friday
|At Wakonda Club
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Purse: $1.85 million
|Yardage: 6,851; Par: 72
|First Round
Thongchai Jaidee 33-32_65
Dicky Pride 33-33_66
Doug Barron 32-34_66
Rod Pampling 35-32_67
Fred Couples 35-32_67
Jerry Kelly 33-34_67
Shane Bertsch 33-34_67
Tom Gillis 32-35_67
Tim Herron 34-33_67
Brandt Jobe 34-34_68
Stephen Ames 34-34_68
Bernhard Langer 33-35_68
Jim Furyk 33-35_68
Steve Flesch 35-33_68
Kenny Perry 36-32_68
Marco Dawson 35-34_69
Tom Byrum 34-35_69
Wes Short, Jr. 35-34_69
Scott McCarron 35-35_70
Tom Lehman 35-35_70
Paul Goydos 37-33_70
Willie Wood 35-35_70
Stephen Leaney 35-35_70
Alex Cejka 35-35_70
Mike Weir 37-33_70
Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-35_70
Joe Durant 35-35_70
Mark O’Meara 36-34_70
Duffy Waldorf 35-35_70
Ken Duke 35-35_70
Cameron Beckman 37-34_71
Robert Karlsson 35-36_71
Carlos Franco 36-35_71
Billy Mayfair 37-34_71
Corey Pavin 36-35_71
Ernie Els 37-34_71
Ken Tanigawa 36-35_71
Colin Montgomerie 35-36_71
Brett Quigley 38-33_71
Kirk Triplett 36-35_71
John Huston 37-34_71
Rocco Mediate 35-36_71
Gene Sauers 36-35_71
Esteban Toledo 37-34_71
Jarmo Sandelin 35-36_71
David Frost 38-34_72
Jerry Smith 36-36_72
David McKenzie 35-37_72
Lee Janzen 37-35_72
Jay Haas 37-35_72
Scott Verplank 34-38_72
Scott Dunlap 36-36_72
Jerry Pate 37-35_72
Mike Goodes 39-33_72
John Senden 37-36_73
Glen Day 36-37_73
Olin Browne 36-37_73
Kent Jones 37-36_73
Matt Gogel 37-36_73
Chris DiMarco 37-36_73
Retief Goosen 38-35_73
Paul Broadhurst 36-37_73
Woody Austin 36-37_73
Tommy Tolles 38-35_73
Phillip Price 37-36_73
Fran Quinn 39-34_73
Darren Clarke 38-36_74
Scott Parel 36-38_74
Vijay Singh 37-37_74
Joey Sindelar 37-37_74
Larry Mize 38-36_74
Fred Funk 37-37_74
Mark Brooks 39-36_75
John Daly 38-37_75
Billy Andrade 38-37_75
Brian Cooper 37-38_75
Jeff Sluman 37-39_76
Robert Gamez 37-39_76
Steve Pate 38-39_77
|Withdrew or Disqualified
John Smoltz DQ
John Riegger WD
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.