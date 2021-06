NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

All Times EDT: Best of Three: x-if necessary: At Baum-Walker Stadium Fayetteville, Ark. Friday, June 11: No. 1 Arkansas 21,…

All Times EDT:

Best of Three: x-if necessary:

At Baum-Walker Stadium Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday, June 11: No. 1 Arkansas 21, N.C. State 2

Saturday, June 12: N.C. State 6, No. 1 Arkansas 5

Sunday, June 13: N.C. State vs. No. 1 Arkansas, 6 p.m.

At UFCU DischFalk Field Austin, Texas

Saturday, June 12: Texas 4, South Florida 3

Sunday, June 13: South Florida vs. No. 2 Texas, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 13: South Florida vs. No. 2 Texas, 4 or 7 p.m.

At Lindsey Nelson Stadium Knoxville, Tenn.

Saturday, June 12: No. 3 Tennessee 4, LSU 2

Sunday, June 13: LSU vs. No. 3 Tennessee, Noon or 3 p.m.

x-Monday, June 14: LSU vs. No. 3 Tennessee, 4 or 7 p.m.

At Hawkins Field Nashville, Tenn.

Friday, June 11: No. 4 Vanderbilt 2, No. 13 East Carolina 0

Saturday, June 12: No. 4 Vanderbilt 4, No. 13 East Carolina 1, Vanderbilt advances

At Hi Corbett Field Tucson, Ariz.

Friday, June 11: No. 5 Arizona 9, No. 12 Mississippi 3

Saturday, June 12: No. 12 Mississippi 12, No. 5 Arizona 3

Sunday, June 13: No. 12 Mississippi vs. No. 5 Arizona, 9 p.m.

At Founders Park Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, June 12: DBU 6, Virginia 5

Sunday, June 13: Virginia 4, DBU 0

Monday, June 14: DBU vs. Virginia, 1 p.m.

Dudy Noble Field Starkville, Miss.

Saturday, June 12: No. 7 Mississippi St. 9, No. 10 Notre Dame 8

Sunday, June 13: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

x-Monday, June 14: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

At Dan Law Field Lubbock, Texas

Friday, June 11: No. 9 Stanford 15, No. 8 Texas Tech 3

Saturday, June 12: No. 9 Stanford 9, No. 8 Texas Tech 0, Stanford advances

