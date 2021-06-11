CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Streeteries to remain open in Montgomery Co. | Va. gets $30.6M from CDC | How many vaccinated in DMV?
MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 10:29 AM

Through Sunday, May 30

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 7
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 6
Jesus Medina, NYC 5
Alan Pulido, KC 5
Adam Buksa, NE 4
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4
Caden Clark, NYR 4
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 4
Rubio Rubin, RSL 4
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 4
Assists
Carles Gil, NE 5
Fabio, NYR 4
Joao Paulo, SEA 4
Cade Cowell, SJ 3
Damir Kreilach, RSL 3
Ronald Matarrita, CIN 3
Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3
Lewis Morgan, MCF 3
Jack Price, COL 3
Romell Quioto, MTL 3
Khiry Shelton, KC 3
Anton Tinnerholm, NYC 3
Kai Wagner, PHI 3

___

Shots
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 34
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 30
Alan Pulido, KC 30
Adam Buksa, NE 29
Franco Jara, DAL 24
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 24
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 23
Daniel Salloi, KC 23
Randall Leal, NSH 22
Robin Lod, MIN 22
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 22

___

Shots on Goal
Randall Leal, NSH 15
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 13
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 13
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 12
Javier Hernandez, LA 11
Jesus Medina, NYC 11
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 11
Cade Cowell, SJ 10
Adam Buksa, NE 9
Franco Jara, DAL 9

___

Cautions
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5
Xavier Arreaga, SEA 4
Brendan Hines-Ike, DC 4
Eric Remedi, SJ 4
Victor Wanyama, MTL 4

15 players tied with 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5 0 5
Xavier Arreaga, SEA 4 0 4
Brendan Hines-Ike, DC 4 0 4
Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4
Victor Wanyama, MTL 4 0 4

19 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Stefan Cleveland, SEA 0.33
Tyler Miller, MIN 0.33
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.57
Andre Blake, PHI 0.63
Jon Kempin, DC 0.67
Eloy Room, CLB 0.86
Joe Willis, NSH 0.86
Matt Turner, NE 0.88
Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.90

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 5
Pedro Gallese, ORL 4
Joe Willis, NSH 4
Matt Turner, NE 3
William Yarbrough, COL 3

8 players tied with 2

___

Saves
Jonathan Bond, LA 40
Andre Blake, PHI 31
Brad Stuver, ATX 29
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 27
Brad Guzan, ATL 23
Marko Maric, HOU 23
Matt Turner, NE 23
William Yarbrough, COL 23
Alex Bono, TOR 22
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 22

___

