MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, May 30

Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 7 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 6 Jesus Medina, NYC 5 Alan Pulido, KC 5 Adam Buksa, NE 4 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4 Caden Clark, NYR 4 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 4 Rubio Rubin, RSL 4 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 4 Assists Carles Gil, NE 5 Fabio, NYR 4 Joao Paulo, SEA 4 Cade Cowell, SJ 3 Damir Kreilach, RSL 3 Ronald Matarrita, CIN 3 Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3 Lewis Morgan, MCF 3 Jack Price, COL 3 Romell Quioto, MTL 3 Khiry Shelton, KC 3 Anton Tinnerholm, NYC 3 Kai Wagner, PHI 3

Shots Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 34 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 30 Alan Pulido, KC 30 Adam Buksa, NE 29 Franco Jara, DAL 24 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 24 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 23 Daniel Salloi, KC 23 Randall Leal, NSH 22 Robin Lod, MIN 22 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 22

Shots on Goal Randall Leal, NSH 15 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 13 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 13 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 12 Javier Hernandez, LA 11 Jesus Medina, NYC 11 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 11 Cade Cowell, SJ 10 Adam Buksa, NE 9 Franco Jara, DAL 9

Cautions Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5 Xavier Arreaga, SEA 4 Brendan Hines-Ike, DC 4 Eric Remedi, SJ 4 Victor Wanyama, MTL 4

15 players tied with 3

Cards Y R TOTAL Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5 0 5 Xavier Arreaga, SEA 4 0 4 Brendan Hines-Ike, DC 4 0 4 Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4 Victor Wanyama, MTL 4 0 4

19 players tied with 3

Goals-Allowed Avg. Stefan Cleveland, SEA 0.33 Tyler Miller, MIN 0.33 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.57 Andre Blake, PHI 0.63 Jon Kempin, DC 0.67 Eloy Room, CLB 0.86 Joe Willis, NSH 0.86 Matt Turner, NE 0.88 Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.90

Shutouts Andre Blake, PHI 5 Pedro Gallese, ORL 4 Joe Willis, NSH 4 Matt Turner, NE 3 William Yarbrough, COL 3

8 players tied with 2

Saves Jonathan Bond, LA 40 Andre Blake, PHI 31 Brad Stuver, ATX 29 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 27 Brad Guzan, ATL 23 Marko Maric, HOU 23 Matt Turner, NE 23 William Yarbrough, COL 23 Alex Bono, TOR 22 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 22

