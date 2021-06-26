MLS Leaders

Through Friday, June 25 Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 8 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 8 Nani, ORL 6 Daniel Salloi, KC 6…

Through Friday, June 25

Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 8 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 8 Nani, ORL 6 Daniel Salloi, KC 6 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 5 Damir Kreilach, RSL 5 Jesus Medina, NYC 5 Alan Pulido, KC 5 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 5

7 players tied with 4

Assists Carles Gil, NE 10 Fabio, NYR 5 Joao Paulo, SEA 5 Tesho Akindele, ORL 4 Aaron Herrera, RSL 4 Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 4 Chris Mueller, ORL 4 Jack Price, COL 4 Anton Tinnerholm, NYC 4

19 players tied with 3

Shots Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 40 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 38 Alan Pulido, KC 38 Daniel Salloi, KC 34 Adam Buksa, NE 32 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 31 Robert Beric, CHI 29 Franco Jara, DAL 29 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 29 Randall Leal, NSH 25 Jesus Medina, NYC 25

Shots on Goal Randall Leal, NSH 18 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 16 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 15 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 14 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 14 Jesus Medina, NYC 14 Daniel Salloi, KC 13 Javier Hernandez, LA 12 Cade Cowell, SJ 11 Nani, ORL 11

Cautions Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 6 Fafa Picault, HOU 5 Eric Remedi, SJ 5 Victor Wanyama, MTL 5

7 players tied with 4

Cards Y R TOTAL Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 6 0 6 Gregore, MCF 4 1 5 Fafa Picault, HOU 5 0 5 Eric Remedi, SJ 5 0 5 Victor Wanyama, MTL 5 0 5

7 players tied with 4

Goals-Allowed Avg. Tyler Miller, MIN 0.40 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.57 Stefan Cleveland, SEA 0.60 Andre Blake, PHI 0.70 Eloy Room, CLB 0.88 Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.90 Logan Ketterer, POR 1.00 Brad Stuver, ATX 1.10 Matt Turner, NE 1.10

Shutouts Andre Blake, PHI 6 Pedro Gallese, ORL 4 Joe Willis, NSH 4 William Yarbrough, COL 4 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 3 Clement Diop, MTL 3 Bill Hamid, DC 3 Sean Johnson, NYC 3 Tyler Miller, MIN 3 Brad Stuver, ATX 3 Matt Turner, NE 3

Saves Brad Stuver, ATX 48 Jonathan Bond, LA 47 Andre Blake, PHI 38 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 36 Matt Turner, NE 34 William Yarbrough, COL 33 Brad Guzan, ATL 32 Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 31 Marko Maric, HOU 28 John McCarthy, MCF 27

