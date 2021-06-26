MLS Leaders

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 11:23 AM

Through Friday, June 25

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 8
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 8
Nani, ORL 6
Daniel Salloi, KC 6
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 5
Damir Kreilach, RSL 5
Jesus Medina, NYC 5
Alan Pulido, KC 5
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 5

7 players tied with 4

Assists
Carles Gil, NE 10
Fabio, NYR 5
Joao Paulo, SEA 5
Tesho Akindele, ORL 4
Aaron Herrera, RSL 4
Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 4
Chris Mueller, ORL 4
Jack Price, COL 4
Anton Tinnerholm, NYC 4

19 players tied with 3

___

Shots
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 40
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 38
Alan Pulido, KC 38
Daniel Salloi, KC 34
Adam Buksa, NE 32
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 31
Robert Beric, CHI 29
Franco Jara, DAL 29
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 29
Randall Leal, NSH 25
Jesus Medina, NYC 25

___

Shots on Goal
Randall Leal, NSH 18
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 16
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 15
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 14
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 14
Jesus Medina, NYC 14
Daniel Salloi, KC 13
Javier Hernandez, LA 12
Cade Cowell, SJ 11
Nani, ORL 11

___

Cautions
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 6
Fafa Picault, HOU 5
Eric Remedi, SJ 5
Victor Wanyama, MTL 5

7 players tied with 4

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 6 0 6
Gregore, MCF 4 1 5
Fafa Picault, HOU 5 0 5
Eric Remedi, SJ 5 0 5
Victor Wanyama, MTL 5 0 5

7 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, MIN 0.40
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.57
Stefan Cleveland, SEA 0.60
Andre Blake, PHI 0.70
Eloy Room, CLB 0.88
Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.90
Logan Ketterer, POR 1.00
Brad Stuver, ATX 1.10
Matt Turner, NE 1.10

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 6
Pedro Gallese, ORL 4
Joe Willis, NSH 4
William Yarbrough, COL 4
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 3
Clement Diop, MTL 3
Bill Hamid, DC 3
Sean Johnson, NYC 3
Tyler Miller, MIN 3
Brad Stuver, ATX 3
Matt Turner, NE 3

___

Saves
Brad Stuver, ATX 48
Jonathan Bond, LA 47
Andre Blake, PHI 38
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 36
Matt Turner, NE 34
William Yarbrough, COL 33
Brad Guzan, ATL 32
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 31
Marko Maric, HOU 28
John McCarthy, MCF 27

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

