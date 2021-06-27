CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 1:10 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
San Jose (San Francisco) 33 14 .702
Fresno (Colorado) 29 18 .617 4
Modesto (Seattle) 25 22 .532 8
Stockton (Oakland) 20 27 .426 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 23 23 .500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 23 24 .489 ½
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 21 25 .457 2
Visalia (Arizona) 13 34 .277 10½

___

Friday’s Games

Visalia 6, Fresno 5

San Jose 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Lake Elsinore 9, Modesto 8

Inland Empire 1, Stockton 0

Saturday’s Games

Fresno 7, Visalia 5

San Jose 7, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Modesto 12, Lake Elsinore 11

Stockton 7, Inland Empire 2

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Modesto at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

