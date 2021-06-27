Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|33
|14
|.702
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|29
|18
|.617
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|25
|22
|.532
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|20
|27
|.426
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|23
|.500
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|23
|24
|.489
|½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|21
|25
|.457
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|34
|.277
|10½
___
|Friday’s Games
Visalia 6, Fresno 5
San Jose 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Lake Elsinore 9, Modesto 8
Inland Empire 1, Stockton 0
|Saturday’s Games
Fresno 7, Visalia 5
San Jose 7, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Modesto 12, Lake Elsinore 11
Stockton 7, Inland Empire 2
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Modesto at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.