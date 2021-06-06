Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|12
|17
|.414
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|25
|.138
|14
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|16
|13
|.552
|4
|Salem (Boston)
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|8
|22
|.267
|12½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|18
|12
|.600
|½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 0, 1st game
Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 2, 2nd game
Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4
Carolina 5, Down East 4
Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3
Charleston 7, Augusta 0, 6 innings
Lynchburg 5, Salem 1
|Sunday’s Games
Down East 15, Carolina 7
Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 2
Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 0
Augusta 9, Charleston 7
Salem 9, Lynchburg 2
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
