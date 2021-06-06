CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 6:56 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 18 11 .621
Down East (Texas) 18 11 .621
Fayetteville (Houston) 12 17 .414 6
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 4 25 .138 14
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 20 9 .690
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 16 13 .552 4
Salem (Boston) 16 14 .533
Fredericksburg (Washington) 8 22 .267 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 18 11 .621
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 18 12 .600 ½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 15 14 .517 3
Augusta (Atlanta) 13 17 .433

___

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 0, 1st game

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 2, 2nd game

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4

Carolina 5, Down East 4

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3

Charleston 7, Augusta 0, 6 innings

Lynchburg 5, Salem 1

Sunday’s Games

Down East 15, Carolina 7

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 2

Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 0

Augusta 9, Charleston 7

Salem 9, Lynchburg 2

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

