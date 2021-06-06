Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 18 11 .621 — Down East (Texas) 18 11…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 18 11 .621 — Down East (Texas) 18 11 .621 — Fayetteville (Houston) 12 17 .414 6 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 4 25 .138 14 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 20 9 .690 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 16 13 .552 4 Salem (Boston) 16 14 .533 4½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 8 22 .267 12½ South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 18 11 .621 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 18 12 .600 ½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 15 14 .517 3 Augusta (Atlanta) 13 17 .433 5½

___

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 0, 1st game

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 2, 2nd game

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4

Carolina 5, Down East 4

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3

Charleston 7, Augusta 0, 6 innings

Lynchburg 5, Salem 1

Sunday’s Games

Down East 15, Carolina 7

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 2

Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 0

Augusta 9, Charleston 7

Salem 9, Lynchburg 2

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.