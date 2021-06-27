CORONAVIRUS: Latest vaccination numbers | DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations
Hunou scores early and Minnesota downs Portland 1-0

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 1:55 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Adrien Hunou scored in the second minute and Minnesota United held on the rest of the way to defeat the Portland Timbers 1-0 on a steamy Saturday night.

The victory extended the Loons’ undefeated streak to six straight games. It was Minnesota’s first win on the road this season.

The match was pushed back for an hour because of a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures were still above 100 degrees when the game kicked off after 8:30 p.m. The high temperature in downtown Portland on Saturday reached a record-breaking 106 degrees.

United (4-4-2) was coming off a 2-0 victory at home over Austin, extending the team’s unbeaten streak to five games. The Loons’ defense allowed just two goals over that span.

The Timbers (4-5-1) were 3-1-1 in their previous five games, including a 2-2 draw with the Dynamo in Houston on Wednesday.

Hunou’s goal was the fastest ever for the Loons.

Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark made two big saves early in the second half, but the team’s short-handed attack couldn’t score.

The Timbers were missing Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora because of the Copa America. Sebastian Blanco and Marvin Loria left Wednesday’s game with injuries.

