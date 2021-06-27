CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden says US 'coming back together' | When relief measures expire | WH to boost response in hot spots | DC-region vaccine data
Hovland holds off Kaymer to win BMW International Open

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 12:29 PM

MUNICH (AP) — Viktor Hovland held off a final-round charge from Martin Kaymer to become the first Norwegian winner of a European Tour event at the BMW International Open on Sunday.

Hovland (70) finished on 19 under to beat Kaymer by two shots after the German shot 8-under 64 in the final round. A bogey on the 17th left Hovland with a one-shot advantage heading into the final hole but he birdied the par-five to seal the win.

“I’m kind of glad it’s over,” Hovland told Sky Sports. “It was a long day, it was very stressful, but it feels great and it will be nice to relax for a couple of weeks now.”

Hovland already had two PGA Tour titles from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December and the Puerto Rico Open in February 2020.

Jorge Campillo (71) was third on 15 under, ahead of Victor Dubuisson (67) by one stroke.

