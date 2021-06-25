CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Kearney takes 2-shot lead at BMW International Open

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 2:32 PM

MUNICH (AP) — Irish golfer Niall Kearney took a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open on Friday.

Kearney shot a 4-under-par 68 to finish the day on 11 under as he chases what would be his first European Tour title.

Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger, Masahiro Kawamura, Adrien Saddier and Jorge Campill share second place on 9 under, with U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer part of a group two shots further back.

Kearney recorded his best European Tour finish in a share of fourth in the Canary Islands Championship in May thanks to a closing 61, but had missed the cut in his last three starts.

Sam Horsfield and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez were the leaders when the first round was completed on Friday morning after play was suspended on Thursday due to the threat of lightning. Garcia Rodriguez finished the second round on 7 under, while Horsfield dropped back to 3 under for the tournament after shooting a 5-over 77.

