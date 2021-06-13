High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 14 .588 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 20…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 14 .588 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 20 14 .588 — Wilmington (Washington) 18 16 .529 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 15 19 .441 5 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 23 .303 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 24 12 .667 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 20 16 .556 4 Greenville (Boston) 19 17 .528 5 Rome (Atlanta) 19 17 .528 5 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 19 .472 7 Asheville (Houston) 15 20 .429 8½ Hickory (Texas) 13 23 .361 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Rome 6, Asheville 2, game 1

Rome 5, Asheville 2, game 2

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4

Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings

Greensboro 7, Hickory 5, 10 innings

Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 0

Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0

Jersey Shore 8, Wilmington 1

Greenville 2, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville 9, Rome 0

Greensboro 5 Hickory 2

Bowling Green 13, Aberdeen 11

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

