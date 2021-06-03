CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 17 7 .708
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 14 11 .560
Wilmington (Washington) 13 13 .500 5
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 10 15 .400
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 8 15 .348
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 16 11 .593
Rome (Atlanta) 15 12 .556 1
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 15 12 .556 1
Asheville (Houston) 13 13 .500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 12 15 .444 4
Greenville (Boston) 12 15 .444 4
Hickory (Texas) 10 16 .385

___

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 13, Greensboro 7

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 3

Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 1

Greenville 13, Asheville 3

Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3

Bowling Green 14, Rome 4

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 6

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, ppd.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, susp.

Asheville 3, Greenville 1

Hickory at Aberdeen, ppd.

Bowling Green 3, Rome 1

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up