High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 17 7 .708 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 14 11 .560 3½ Wilmington (Washington) 13 13 .500 5 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 10 15 .400 7½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 8 15 .348 8½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 16 11 .593 — Rome (Atlanta) 15 12 .556 1 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 15 12 .556 1 Asheville (Houston) 13 13 .500 2½ Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 12 15 .444 4 Greenville (Boston) 12 15 .444 4 Hickory (Texas) 10 16 .385 5½

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 13, Greensboro 7

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 3

Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 1

Greenville 13, Asheville 3

Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3

Bowling Green 14, Rome 4

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 6

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, ppd.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, susp.

Asheville 3, Greenville 1

Hickory at Aberdeen, ppd.

Bowling Green 3, Rome 1

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

