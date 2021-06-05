French Open Results

Saturday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at…

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Diego Schwartzman (10), Argentina, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Karolina Muchova (18), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (6), Taiwan, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, and Misaki Doi, Japan, 5-2, ret.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (4), Japan, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.