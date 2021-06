French Open Results

Tuesday At Stade Rolan Garros Paris Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at…

Tuesday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Ugo Humbert (29), France, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Aslan Karatsev (24), Russia, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Ann Li, United States, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-0, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-1.

Ons Jabeur (25), Tunisia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2.

Jennifer Brady (13), United States, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-3, 6-3.

Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. En Shuo Liang, Taiwan, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Oceane Babel, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Andre Begemann, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen (12), Finland, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2).

Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

