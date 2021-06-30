CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Fiorentina hires Vincenzo Italiano as coach

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 12:48 PM

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina named Vincenzo Italiano as its new coach on Wednesday.

Italiano replaced Gennaro Gattuso, who quit earlier this month barely three weeks after taking charge of the Italian club following reported disagreements over transfer strategy.

Fiorentina said Italiano “has signed a two-year contract through to June 2023, with an option for a third year.”

The 43-year-old Italiano had extended his contract as Spezia coach at the beginning of June. He led the side to promotion to Serie A and to a 15th-place finish in Spezia’s first-ever season in the Italian top flight.

Fiorentina is looking to improve on a 13th-place finish in Serie A.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

