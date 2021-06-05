CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Fairfield rides Noviello in 6-2 win over Southern

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 9:33 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jake Noviello spread four hits across five innings and moved his record to 9-0 and Fairfield beat Southern 6-2 in the Austin Regional on Saturday.

It was the first NCAA Tournament win in Fairfield history and Noviello’s win sets a new Stags (38-4) single-season record.

Sean Cullen and Matt Venuto had identicial scoring lines as the duo batted 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs. Fairfield extended a 2-1 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth when Dan Ryan drove in a run and Cullen his two.

Tremaine Spears went 2 for 4 for Southern (20-30).

