CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » Sports » European Championship Glance

European Championship Glance

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Turkey 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Friday, June 11
At Rome

Italy 3, Turkey 0

Saturday, June 12
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Wednesday, June 16
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Turkey vs. Wales, noon

At Rome

Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 20
At Rome

Italy vs. Wales, noon

At Baku, Azerbaijan

Switzerland vs. Turkey, noon

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Finland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Denmark 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Russia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Saturday, June 12
At Copenhagen, Denmark

Finland 1, Denmark 0

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Wednesday, June 16
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Finland vs. Russia, 9 a.m.

Thursday, June 17
At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Belgium, noon

Monday, June 21
At Copenhagen, Denmark

Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Austria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Macedonia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Sunday, June 13
At Bucharest, Romania

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

At Amsterdam

Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 17
At Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, noon

At Amsterdam

Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 21
At Amsterdam

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, noon

At Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine vs. Austria, noon

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Sunday, June 13
At London

England 1, Croatia 0

Monday, June 14
At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Friday, June 18
At Glasgow, Scotland

Croatia vs. Czech Republic, noon

At London

England vs. Scotland, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22
At London

Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m.

At Glasgow, Scotland

Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Sweden 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Monday, June 14
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

At Seville, Spain

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Friday, June 18
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 19
At Seville, Spain

Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23
At Seville, Spain

Slovakia vs. Spain, noon

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Poland, noon

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tuesday, June 15
At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Portugal, noon

At Munich

France vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 19
At Budapest, Hungary

Hunhary vs. France, 9 a.m.

At Munich

Portugal vs. Germany, noon

Wednesday, June 23
At Budapest, Hungary

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.

At Munich

Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.

SECOND ROUND
Saturday, June 26
At Amsterdam

Group A second place vs. Group B second place, noon

At London

Group A first place vs. Group C second place, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 27
At Budapest, Hungary

Group C first place vs. Group D, E or F third place, noon

At Seville, Spain

Group B first place vs. Group A, D, E or F third place, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 28
At Copenhagen

Group D second place vs. Group E second place, noon

At Bucharest, Romania

Group F first place vs. Group A, B or C third place, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29
At London

Group D first place vs. Group F second place, noon

At Glasgow, Scotland

Group E first place vs. Group A, B, C or D third place, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS
Friday, July 2
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Bucharest winner vs. Copenhagen winner, noon

At Munich

Seville winner vs. London A-C winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 3
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Budapest winner vs. Amsterdam winner, noon

At Rome

Glasgow winner vs. London D-F winner, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 6
At London

St. Petersburg winner vs. Munich winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7
At London

Rome winner vs. Baku winner, 3 p.m.

FINAL
Sunday, July 11
At London

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

GSA set to alter cloud buying landscape with new policy

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up