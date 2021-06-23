European Championship Glance

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
All Times EDT
a-advanced to second round
FIRST ROUND
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-Italy 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
a-Wales 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
a-Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Turkey 3 0 0 3 1 8 0
Friday, June 11
At Rome

Italy 3, Turkey 0

Saturday, June 12
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Wednesday, June 16
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Turkey 0, Wales 2

At Rome

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

Sunday, June 20
At Rome

Italy 1, Wales 0

At Baku, Azerbaijan

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-Belgium 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
a-Denmark 3 1 0 2 5 4 3
Finland 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
Russia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3
Saturday, June 12
At Copenhagen, Denmark

Finland 1, Denmark 0

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Wednesday, June 16
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Finland 0, Russia 1

Thursday, June 17
At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark 1, Belgium, 2

Monday, June 21
At Copenhagen, Denmark

Russia 1, Denmark 4

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Finland 0, Belgium 2

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-Netherlands 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
a-Austria 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Ukraine 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
North Macedonia 3 0 0 3 2 8 0
Sunday, June 13
At Bucharest, Romania

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

Thursday, June 17
At Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

At Amsterdam

Netherlands, 2 Austria 0

Monday, June 21
At Amsterdam

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

At Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-England 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
a-Croatia 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
a-Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Scotland 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Sunday, June 13
At London

England 1, Croatia 0

Monday, June 14
At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Friday, June 18
At Glasgow, Scotland

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

At London

England 0, Scotland 0

Tuesday, June 22
At London

England 1, Czech Republic 0

At Glasgow, Scotland

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-Sweden 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
a-Spain 3 1 2 0 6 1 5
Slovakia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3
Poland 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
Monday, June 14
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

At Seville, Spain

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Friday, June 18
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Saturday, June 19
At Seville, Spain

Spain 1, Poland 1

Wednesday, June 23
At Seville, Spain

Spain 5, Slovakia 0

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden 3, Poland 2

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-France 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Germany 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Portugal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Hungary 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Tuesday, June 15
At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

At Munich

France 1, Germany 0

Saturday, June 19
At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 1, France 1

At Munich

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Wednesday, June 23
At Budapest, Hungary

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.

At Munich

Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.

SECOND ROUND
Saturday, June 26
At Amsterdam

Wales vs. Denmark, noon

At London

Italy vs. Austria, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 27
At Budapest, Hungary

Netherlands vs. Group D, E or F third place, noon

At Seville, Spain

Belgium vs. Group A, D, E or F third place, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 28
At Copenhagen

Croatia vs. Spain, noon

At Bucharest, Romania

Group F first place vs. Group A, B or C third place, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29
At London

England vs. Group F second place, noon

At Glasgow, Scotland

Sweden vs. Group A, B, C or D third place, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS
Friday, July 2
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Bucharest winner vs. Copenhagen winner, noon

At Munich

Seville winner vs. London A-C winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 3
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Budapest winner vs. Amsterdam winner, noon

At Rome

Glasgow winner vs. London D-F winner, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 6
At London

St. Petersburg winner vs. Munich winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7
At London

Rome winner vs. Baku winner, 3 p.m.

FINAL
Sunday, July 11
At London

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

