European Championship Glance

|All Times EDT
|a-advanced to second round
|FIRST ROUND
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Italy
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|9
|a-Wales
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|a-Switzerland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Turkey
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Friday, June 11
|At Rome
Italy 3, Turkey 0
|Saturday, June 12
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Wales 1, Switzerland 1
|Wednesday, June 16
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Turkey 0, Wales 2
|At Rome
Italy 3, Switzerland 0
|Sunday, June 20
|At Rome
Italy 1, Wales 0
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Switzerland 3, Turkey 1
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Belgium
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|9
|a-Denmark
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|3
|Finland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Russia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|Saturday, June 12
|At Copenhagen, Denmark
Finland 1, Denmark 0
|At St. Petersburg, Russia
Belgium 3, Russia 0
|Wednesday, June 16
|At St. Petersburg, Russia
Finland 0, Russia 1
|Thursday, June 17
|At Copenhagen, Denmark
Denmark 1, Belgium, 2
|Monday, June 21
|At Copenhagen, Denmark
Russia 1, Denmark 4
|At St. Petersburg, Russia
Finland 0, Belgium 2
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|9
|a-Austria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|North Macedonia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|0
|Sunday, June 13
|At Bucharest, Romania
Austria 3, North Macedonia 1
|At Amsterdam
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
|Thursday, June 17
|At Bucharest, Romania
Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1
|At Amsterdam
Netherlands, 2 Austria 0
|Monday, June 21
|At Amsterdam
North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3
|At Bucharest, Romania
Ukraine 0, Austria 1
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|a-Czech Republic
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Croatia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Sunday, June 13
|At London
England 1, Croatia 0
|Monday, June 14
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2
|Friday, June 18
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
|At London
England 0, Scotland 0
|Tuesday, June 22
|At London
England 1, Czech Republic 0
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Croatia 3, Scotland 1
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Sweden
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Slovakia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Spain
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Poland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Monday, June 14
|At St. Petersburg, Russia
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
|At Seville, Spain
Spain 0, Sweden 0
|Friday, June 18
|At St. Petersburg, Russia
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0
|Saturday, June 19
|At Seville, Spain
Spain 1, Poland 1
|Wednesday, June 23
|At Seville, Spain
Slovakia vs. Spain, noon
|At St. Petersburg, Russia
Sweden vs. Poland, noon
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-France
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Germany
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Portugal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|3
|Hungary
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Tuesday, June 15
|At Budapest, Hungary
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
|At Munich
France 1, Germany 0
|Saturday, June 19
|At Budapest, Hungary
Hungary 1, France 1
|At Munich
Portugal 2, Germany 4
|Wednesday, June 23
|At Budapest, Hungary
Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.
|At Munich
Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.
|SECOND ROUND
|Saturday, June 26
|At Amsterdam
Group A second place vs. Group B second place, noon
|At London
Group A first place vs. Group C second place, 3 p.m.
|Sunday, June 27
|At Budapest, Hungary
Group C first place vs. Group D, E or F third place, noon
|At Seville, Spain
Group B first place vs. Group A, D, E or F third place, 3 p.m.
|Monday, June 28
|At Copenhagen
Group D second place vs. Group E second place, noon
|At Bucharest, Romania
Group F first place vs. Group A, B or C third place, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 29
|At London
Group D first place vs. Group F second place, noon
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Group E first place vs. Group A, B, C or D third place, 3 p.m.
|QUARTERFINALS
|Friday, July 2
|At St. Petersburg, Russia
Bucharest winner vs. Copenhagen winner, noon
|At Munich
Seville winner vs. London A-C winner, 3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 3
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Budapest winner vs. Amsterdam winner, noon
|At Rome
Glasgow winner vs. London D-F winner, 3 p.m.
|SEMIFINALS
|Tuesday, July 6
|At London
St. Petersburg winner vs. Munich winner, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 7
|At London
Rome winner vs. Baku winner, 3 p.m.
|FINAL
|Sunday, July 11
|At London
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
