European Championship Glance

All Times EDT a-advanced to second round FIRST ROUND GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Italy 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 a-Wales 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 a-Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 Turkey 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 Friday, June 11 At Rome

Italy 3, Turkey 0

Saturday, June 12 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Wednesday, June 16 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Turkey 0, Wales 2

At Rome

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

Sunday, June 20 At Rome

Italy 1, Wales 0

At Baku, Azerbaijan

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Belgium 3 3 0 0 7 1 9 a-Denmark 3 1 0 2 5 4 3 Finland 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 Russia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3 Saturday, June 12 At Copenhagen, Denmark

Finland 1, Denmark 0

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Wednesday, June 16 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Finland 0, Russia 1

Thursday, June 17 At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark 1, Belgium, 2

Monday, June 21 At Copenhagen, Denmark

Russia 1, Denmark 4

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Finland 0, Belgium 2

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Netherlands 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 a-Austria 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Ukraine 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 North Macedonia 3 0 0 3 2 8 0 Sunday, June 13 At Bucharest, Romania

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

Thursday, June 17 At Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

At Amsterdam

Netherlands, 2 Austria 0

Monday, June 21 At Amsterdam

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

At Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 a-England 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Croatia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Scotland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Sunday, June 13 At London

England 1, Croatia 0

Monday, June 14 At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Friday, June 18 At Glasgow, Scotland

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

At London

England 0, Scotland 0

Tuesday, June 22 At London

Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m.

At Glasgow, Scotland

Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Sweden 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Spain 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Poland 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Monday, June 14 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

At Seville, Spain

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Friday, June 18 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Saturday, June 19 At Seville, Spain

Spain 1, Poland 1

Wednesday, June 23 At Seville, Spain

Slovakia vs. Spain, noon

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Poland, noon

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts a-France 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Germany 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Portugal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 Hungary 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Tuesday, June 15 At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

At Munich

France 1, Germany 0

Saturday, June 19 At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 1, France 1

At Munich

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Wednesday, June 23 At Budapest, Hungary

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.

At Munich

Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.

SECOND ROUND Saturday, June 26 At Amsterdam

Group A second place vs. Group B second place, noon

At London

Group A first place vs. Group C second place, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 At Budapest, Hungary

Group C first place vs. Group D, E or F third place, noon

At Seville, Spain

Group B first place vs. Group A, D, E or F third place, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 28 At Copenhagen

Group D second place vs. Group E second place, noon

At Bucharest, Romania

Group F first place vs. Group A, B or C third place, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29 At London

Group D first place vs. Group F second place, noon

At Glasgow, Scotland

Group E first place vs. Group A, B, C or D third place, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Friday, July 2 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Bucharest winner vs. Copenhagen winner, noon

At Munich

Seville winner vs. London A-C winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Budapest winner vs. Amsterdam winner, noon

At Rome

Glasgow winner vs. London D-F winner, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 6 At London

St. Petersburg winner vs. Munich winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7 At London

Rome winner vs. Baku winner, 3 p.m.

FINAL Sunday, July 11 At London

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

