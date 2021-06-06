CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 68 41 19 5 3 90 230 193
Greenville 72 38 19 12 3 91 209 204
Indy 66 36 23 7 0 79 198 189
South Carolina 70 34 22 10 4 82 216 211
Orlando 70 35 28 6 1 77 213 228
Jacksonville 71 34 30 3 4 75 205 212
Wheeling 68 22 39 6 1 51 196 241

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 72 45 23 3 1 94 236 196
Wichita 71 41 22 6 2 90 218 190
Fort Wayne 49 28 16 3 2 61 165 131
Utah 72 35 26 5 6 81 207 220
Tulsa 71 30 27 11 3 74 178 200
Kansas City 72 31 31 8 2 72 205 226
Rapid City 70 31 35 3 1 66 195 230

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 1

Florida 4, Orlando 3

Wheeling 5, Indy 2

Allen 4, Rapid City 0

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Utah 6, Fort Wayne 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Florida at South Carolina, 11:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Indy, 11:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 12:05 a.m.

Utah at Allen, 12:05 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at South Carolina, 11:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 12:05 a.m.

Utah at Allen, 12:05 a.m.

