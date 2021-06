Eastbourne International Results

Wednesday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €547,265 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-2, 6-2.

Max Purcell, Australia, def. Gael Monfils (1), France, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-2, 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego (3), Italy, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (6), Spain, 7-6 (1), 0-0, ret.

Alex de Minaur (2), Australia, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Coco Gauff, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Elina Svitolina (2), Ukraine, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Bianca Andreescu (3), Canada, 6-3, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Iga Swiatek (4), Poland, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, def. Luke Johnson and Alastair Gray, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Jamie Murray and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin (4), France, 6-4, 6-4.

John-Patrick Smith and John Peers, Australia, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.

Jonny O’Mara, Britain, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski, Britain, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 10-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-0, 6-2.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 7-5.

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (10), 6-4.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-0, 7-6 (2).

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (1), Netherlands, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Christina McHale and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Sania Mirza, India, 6-3, 6-4.

