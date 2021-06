Eastbourne International Results

Tuesday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €547,265 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Alastair Gray, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-4.

John Millman, Australia, def. Jay Clarke, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Max Purcell, Australia, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (6), Spain, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 7-5, 6-1.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. James Ward, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Liam Broady, Britain, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Elina Svitolina (2), Ukraine, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu (3), Canada, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (8), Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, 6-1, 7-5.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 7-5, 2-2, ret.

Iga Swiatek (4), Poland, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Coco Gauff, United States, def. Elise Mertens (7), Belgium, 0-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-1, 6-3.

