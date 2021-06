Double-A South Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 25 20 .556 — Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 25…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 25 20 .556 — Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 25 20 .556 — Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 24 21 .533 1 Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 15 29 .341 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Mississippi (Atlanta) 28 18 .609 — Pensacola (Miami) 28 18 .609 — Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 20 24 .455 7 Biloxi (Milwaukee) 15 30 .333 12½

Thursday’s Games

Rocket City 8, Chattanooga 3

Mississippi 6, Tennessee 2

Montgomery at Biloxi, susp.

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 2

Friday’s Games

Chattanooga 10, Rocket City 9

Mississippi 4, Tennessee 3

Montgomery 12, Biloxi 1, game 1

Montgomery 3, Biloxi 2, 8 innings, game 2

Pensacola 6, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Montgomery at Biloxi, 6:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Biloxi, TBD

Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montgomery at Biloxi, 2:05 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

