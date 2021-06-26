Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|25
|21
|.543
|6
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|21
|25
|.457
|10
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|18
|29
|.383
|13½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|31
|.311
|16½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|14
|33
|.298
|17½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|27
|19
|.587
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|27
|19
|.587
|1½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|26
|21
|.553
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|17
|29
|.370
|11½
|Friday’s Games
Somerset 7, Portland 4
Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3
Reading 8, Binghamton 5
Richmond 10, Hartford 9
New Hampshire 10, Bowie 8
Erie 2, Akron 1
|Saturday’s Games
Somerset 3, Portland 0
Harrisburg 4, Altoona 2
Richmond 4, Hartford 3
Bowie 10, New Hampshire 0
Binghamton 13, Reading 6
Erie 10, Akron 5
|Sunday’s Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
