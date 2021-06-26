Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 15 .674 — Portland (Boston) 25 21…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 15 .674 — Portland (Boston) 25 21 .543 6 New Hampshire (Toronto) 21 25 .457 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 18 29 .383 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 14 31 .311 16½ Hartford (Colorado) 14 33 .298 17½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 28 17 .622 — Erie (Detroit) 29 18 .617 — Akron (Cleveland) 27 19 .587 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 19 .587 1½ Richmond (San Francisco) 26 21 .553 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 17 29 .370 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Somerset 7, Portland 4

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3

Reading 8, Binghamton 5

Richmond 10, Hartford 9

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 8

Erie 2, Akron 1

Saturday’s Games

Somerset 3, Portland 0

Harrisburg 4, Altoona 2

Richmond 4, Hartford 3

Bowie 10, New Hampshire 0

Binghamton 13, Reading 6

Erie 10, Akron 5

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

