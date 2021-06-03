CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720
Portland (Boston) 17 10 .630
New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 17 .346
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 7 19 .261 11½
Hartford (Colorado) 7 20 .259 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 4 22 .154 14½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 20 5 .800
Erie (Detroit) 17 8 .680 3
Akron (Cleveland) 16 8 .667
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 17 9 .654
Richmond (San Francisco) 15 12 .556 5
Harrisburg (Washington) 8 18 .308 12½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona 9, Richmond 4

Harrisburg 6, Portland 5

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 7, 10 innings

Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings

Erie at Akron, ppd.

Bowie 2, Hartford 1

Thursday’s Games

Portland 7, Harrisburg 0

Altoona 4, Richmond 2

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 3

Erie at Akron, ppd.

Reading at Somerset, ppd.

Bowie 4, Hartford 0

Friday’s Games

Erie at Akron, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

Online shopping and curbside pickup coming to a commissary near you

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up