Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|15
|.375
|8
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|18
|.280
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|19
|.208
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|21
|.160
|13½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|17
|8
|.660
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|16
|8
|.667
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|15
|9
|.625
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|15
|10
|.600
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|7
|17
|.292
|11½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Bowie 6, Harrisburg 5, 1st game
Bowie 9, Harrisburg 2, 2nd game
Portland 5, Hartford 0
New Hampshire at Somerset, cancelled
Erie 7, Altoona 6
Akron at Binghamton, ppd.
Richmond 4, Reading 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Portland 2, Harrisburg 1
Altoona 4, Richmond 1
Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 4
Erie 7, Akron 2
Somerset 6, Reading 1
Bowie 7, Hartford 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Altoona at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
