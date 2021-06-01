VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 10:20 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 17 7 .708
Portland (Boston) 16 9 .640
New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 15 .375 8
Hartford (Colorado) 7 18 .280 10½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 5 19 .208 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 4 21 .160 13½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 18 5 .783
Erie (Detroit) 17 8 .660 2
Akron (Cleveland) 16 8 .667
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 15 9 .625
Richmond (San Francisco) 15 10 .600 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 7 17 .292 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Bowie 6, Harrisburg 5, 1st game

Bowie 9, Harrisburg 2, 2nd game

Portland 5, Hartford 0

New Hampshire at Somerset, cancelled

Erie 7, Altoona 6

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond 4, Reading 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 2, Harrisburg 1

Altoona 4, Richmond 1

Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 4

Erie 7, Akron 2

Somerset 6, Reading 1

Bowie 7, Hartford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

