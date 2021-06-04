CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Conley, Texas Tech beat Army 6-3 at Lubbock Regional

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 4:02 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Cal Conley hit two home runs, Braxton Fulford added another, and Texas Tech beat Army 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of the double-elimination Lubbock Regional.

Conley’s first home run, a two-run shot to right field, made it 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning and the Red Raiders led the rest of the way. Fulford’s home run scored Kurt Wilson an inning later and Conley hit a solo shot in the fifth to make it 6-2.

Tim Simoes went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Black Knights and Jeremiah Adams went 2 for 3 with a solo homer that capped the scoring in the seventh inning.

Top-seeded and eighth-ranked Texas Tech (37-15) also beat Army 11-2 in the opening game of the 2019 Lubbock Regional.

No. 4 seed Army (28-24), making its ninth NCAA Regional appearance and its third in the last four years, fell to 4-17 all-time in regional games.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

