JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » Sports » Brazil beats Peru 4-0…

Brazil beats Peru 4-0 to move into 1st in Copa America group

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil changed half of its team to face Peru on Thursday in its second Copa America match but still cruised to a 4-0 victory.

Defender Alex Sandro, Neymar, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Richarlison scored the goals at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The result puts Brazil on the top of group B with six points after two matches, two clear of Colombia after its 0-0 draw with Venezuela.

As coach Tite promised, Brazil is using Copa America to prepare for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Six players who didn’t play in the 3-0 win against Venezuela were in the starting lineup on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Marquinhos and Renan Lodi, midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paquetá plus forward Richarlison were out of the starting team. In their places, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fabinho, Everton and Gabriel Barbosa started.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 12th minute after Gabriel Jesus crossed and Sandro hit it home from close range. In the 68th minute, Neymar received the ball at the edge of the Peruvian box and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with a low crossed shot.

Peru stepped up the pressure, but Brazil scored its third goal in the 89th minute by Ribeiro from close range after a series of passes. Richarlison, who came in at halftime, scored the last goal of the match in added time after two saves by Gallese.

Brazil’s next match in the tournament will be on Wednesday against Colombia.

The top four teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

CISA under pressure to put more teeth in cyber requirements following Colonial Pipeline attack

Accounting for big dollars has Treasury embracing AI and machine learning

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up