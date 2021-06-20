FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Sports » Baseball Olympic Final Qualifying Glance

Baseball Olympic Final Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top team advances to final
Second- and third-place advance to semifinal
W L Pct GB
Dominican Republic 0 0 .000
Netherlands 0 0 .000
Venezuela 0 0 .000

Australia, China and Taiwan withdrew

Tuesday, June 22
At Puebla, Mexico

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23
At Puebla, Mexico

Netherlands vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 24
At Puebla, Mexico

Dominican Republic vs. Netherlands, 6 p.m.

SEMIFINAL
Winner advances
Friday, June 25
At Puebla, Mexico

Third place vs. second place, 6 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP
Winner qualifies
Saturday, June 26
At Puebla, Mexico

Second place-third place winner vs. first place, 2 p.m.

