Baseball Olympic Final Qualifying Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top team advances to final
|Second- and third-place advance to semifinal
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dominican Republic
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Venezuela
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Australia, China and Taiwan withdrew
|Tuesday, June 22
|At Puebla, Mexico
Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 23
|At Puebla, Mexico
Netherlands vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m.
|Thursday, June 24
|At Puebla, Mexico
Dominican Republic vs. Netherlands, 6 p.m.
|SEMIFINAL
|Winner advances
|Friday, June 25
|At Puebla, Mexico
Third place vs. second place, 6 p.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Winner qualifies
|Saturday, June 26
|At Puebla, Mexico
Second place-third place winner vs. first place, 2 p.m.
