Baseball Olympic Final Qualifying Glance

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 9:34 PM

All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top team advances to final
Second- and third-place advance to semifinal
W L Pct GB
Dominican Republic 2 0 1.000
Venezuela 1 1 .000 1
Netherlands 0 2 .000 2

Australia, China and Taiwan withdrew

Tuesday, June 22
At Puebla, Mexico

Dominican Republic 10, Venezuela 7

Wednesday, June 23
At Puebla, Mexico

Venezuela 9, Nethelands 3

Thursday, June 24
At Puebla, Mexico

Dominican Republic 4, Netherlands 3

SEMIFINAL
Winner advances
Friday, June 25
At Puebla, Mexico

Venezuela 10, Netherlands 0

CHAMPIONSHIP
Winner qualifies
Saturday, June 26
At Puebla, Mexico

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

