Baseball Olympic Final Qualifying Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top team advances to final Second- and third-place advance to semifinal W L Pct GB Dominican Republic 2 0 1.000 — Venezuela 1 1 .000 1 Netherlands 0 2 .000 2 Australia, China and Taiwan withdrew Tuesday, June 22 At Puebla, Mexico Dominican Republic 10, Venezuela 7 Wednesday, June 23 At Puebla, Mexico Venezuela 9, Nethelands 3 Thursday, June 24 At Puebla, Mexico Dominican Republic 4, Netherlands 3 SEMIFINAL Winner advances Friday, June 25 At Puebla, Mexico Venezuela 10, Netherlands 0 CHAMPIONSHIP Winner qualifies Saturday, June 26 At Puebla, Mexico Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 2 p.m.