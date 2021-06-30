All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|50
|31
|.617
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|34
|.580
|3
|Toronto
|41
|37
|.526
|7½
|New York
|41
|39
|.513
|8½
|Baltimore
|27
|54
|.333
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|47
|32
|.595
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|35
|.545
|4
|Detroit
|36
|45
|.444
|12
|Minnesota
|33
|45
|.423
|13½
|Kansas City
|33
|46
|.418
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|33
|.593
|_
|Oakland
|48
|34
|.585
|½
|Seattle
|42
|39
|.519
|6
|Los Angeles
|39
|41
|.488
|8½
|Texas
|31
|49
|.388
|16½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|35
|.539
|_
|Washington
|40
|38
|.513
|2
|Atlanta
|38
|41
|.481
|4½
|Philadelphia
|37
|41
|.474
|5
|Miami
|34
|45
|.430
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|33
|.593
|_
|Chicago
|42
|39
|.519
|6
|St. Louis
|40
|41
|.494
|8
|Cincinnati
|39
|40
|.494
|8
|Pittsburgh
|29
|50
|.367
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|50
|29
|.633
|_
|Los Angeles
|49
|31
|.613
|1½
|San Diego
|49
|33
|.598
|2½
|Colorado
|34
|47
|.420
|17
|Arizona
|22
|60
|.268
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 9, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5
Boston 7, Kansas City 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6
Baltimore 13, Houston 3
Texas 5, Oakland 4
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 9, Cleveland 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6
Boston 6, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 8
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3
Seattle 9, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Houston 2
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Detroit 7, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 5-3) at Toronto (Ryu 7-4), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Oakland (Manaea 6-4), 3:37 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4
St. Louis 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4
Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings
Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 11, Philadelphia 6
Thursday’s Games
Miami (López 4-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 6-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
