Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 50 31 .617 _
Tampa Bay 47 34 .580 3
Toronto 41 37 .526
New York 41 39 .513
Baltimore 27 54 .333 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 47 32 .595 _
Cleveland 42 35 .545 4
Detroit 36 45 .444 12
Minnesota 33 45 .423 13½
Kansas City 33 46 .418 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 33 .593 _
Oakland 48 34 .585 ½
Seattle 42 39 .519 6
Los Angeles 39 41 .488
Texas 31 49 .388 16½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 35 .539 _
Washington 40 38 .513 2
Atlanta 38 41 .481
Philadelphia 37 41 .474 5
Miami 34 45 .430

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 33 .593 _
Chicago 42 39 .519 6
St. Louis 40 41 .494 8
Cincinnati 39 40 .494 8
Pittsburgh 29 50 .367 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 29 .633 _
Los Angeles 49 31 .613
San Diego 49 33 .598
Colorado 34 47 .420 17
Arizona 22 60 .268 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 9, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 7, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Baltimore 13, Houston 3

Texas 5, Oakland 4

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 9, Cleveland 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 8

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

Seattle 9, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Houston 2

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Detroit 7, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 5-3) at Toronto (Ryu 7-4), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Oakland (Manaea 6-4), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings

Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Thursday’s Games

Miami (López 4-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 6-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

