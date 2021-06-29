Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 49 31 .613 _
Tampa Bay 47 33 .588 2
Toronto 41 36 .532
New York 41 38 .519
Baltimore 26 54 .325 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 46 32 .590 _
Cleveland 42 33 .560
Detroit 34 45 .430 12½
Minnesota 33 44 .429 12½
Kansas City 33 45 .423 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 32 .600 _
Oakland 47 34 .580
Seattle 41 39 .513 7
Los Angeles 38 41 .481
Texas 31 48 .392 16½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 34 .547 _
Washington 39 38 .506 3
Philadelphia 37 40 .481 5
Atlanta 37 41 .474
Miami 33 45 .423

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 33 .588 _
Chicago 42 38 .525 5
Cincinnati 39 39 .500 7
St. Louis 39 41 .488 8
Pittsburgh 29 49 .372 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 29 .633 _
Los Angeles 49 31 .613
San Diego 48 33 .593 3
Colorado 33 47 .413 17½
Arizona 22 59 .272 29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 13, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 9, Houston 7

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 9, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 7, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Baltimore 13, Houston 3

Texas 5, Oakland 4

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 5-7) at Toronto (Matz 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Minor 6-5) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Houston (Garcia 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 2-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 7, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Smith 1-3) at St. Louis (Kim 1-5), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-4) at Colorado (Gray 4-6), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Holloway 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-6) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 4-4), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

