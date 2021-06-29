All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|49
|31
|.613
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|33
|.588
|2
|Toronto
|41
|36
|.532
|6½
|New York
|41
|38
|.519
|7½
|Baltimore
|26
|54
|.325
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|46
|32
|.590
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|33
|.560
|2½
|Detroit
|34
|45
|.430
|12½
|Minnesota
|33
|44
|.429
|12½
|Kansas City
|33
|45
|.423
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|32
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|47
|34
|.580
|1½
|Seattle
|41
|39
|.513
|7
|Los Angeles
|38
|41
|.481
|9½
|Texas
|31
|48
|.392
|16½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|34
|.547
|_
|Washington
|39
|38
|.506
|3
|Philadelphia
|37
|40
|.481
|5
|Atlanta
|37
|41
|.474
|5½
|Miami
|33
|45
|.423
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|33
|.588
|_
|Chicago
|42
|38
|.525
|5
|Cincinnati
|39
|39
|.500
|7
|St. Louis
|39
|41
|.488
|8
|Pittsburgh
|29
|49
|.372
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|50
|29
|.633
|_
|Los Angeles
|49
|31
|.613
|1½
|San Diego
|48
|33
|.593
|3
|Colorado
|33
|47
|.413
|17½
|Arizona
|22
|59
|.272
|29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 13, Detroit 5
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 6, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 9, Houston 7
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 9, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5
Boston 7, Kansas City 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6
Baltimore 13, Houston 3
Texas 5, Oakland 4
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 5-7) at Toronto (Matz 7-3), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Minor 6-5) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Houston (Garcia 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 2-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 7, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4
St. Louis 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Smith 1-3) at St. Louis (Kim 1-5), 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-4) at Colorado (Gray 4-6), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Holloway 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-6) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 4-4), 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
