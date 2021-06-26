All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 46 31 .597 _ Boston 45 31 .592 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 46 31 .597 _ Boston 45 31 .592 ½ New York 40 35 .533 5 Toronto 38 36 .514 6½ Baltimore 24 52 .316 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 44 31 .587 _ Cleveland 41 32 .562 2 Kansas City 33 41 .446 10½ Detroit 32 43 .427 12 Minnesota 32 43 .427 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 47 28 .627 _ Oakland 46 32 .590 2½ Seattle 40 37 .519 8 Los Angeles 36 39 .480 11 Texas 28 48 .368 19½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 32 .549 _ Washington 36 37 .493 4 Atlanta 36 39 .480 5 Philadelphia 35 38 .479 5 Miami 32 43 .427 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 43 33 .566 _ Chicago 42 34 .553 1 Cincinnati 37 37 .500 5 St. Louis 36 40 .474 7 Pittsburgh 28 46 .378 14

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 49 26 .653 _ Los Angeles 45 31 .592 4½ San Diego 46 32 .590 4½ Colorado 31 45 .408 18½ Arizona 21 56 .273 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7

Texas 9, Kansas City 4

Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

Houston at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (López 2-9) at Toronto (Stripling 2-4), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at Texas (Lyles 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 5-7) at San Francisco (Long 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4, 11 innings

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Miami 11, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

San Diego 11, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-3), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 5-7) at San Francisco (Long 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-7), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

