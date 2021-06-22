All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|44
|29
|.603
|_
|Tampa Bay
|43
|31
|.581
|1½
|New York
|38
|34
|.528
|5½
|Toronto
|36
|35
|.507
|7
|Baltimore
|23
|50
|.315
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|30
|.589
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|31
|.563
|2
|Kansas City
|33
|38
|.465
|9
|Detroit
|31
|42
|.425
|12
|Minnesota
|31
|42
|.425
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|28
|.616
|_
|Oakland
|45
|30
|.600
|1
|Seattle
|39
|36
|.520
|7
|Los Angeles
|36
|37
|.493
|9
|Texas
|26
|47
|.356
|19
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|31
|.544
|_
|Atlanta
|35
|37
|.486
|4
|Philadelphia
|34
|36
|.486
|4
|Washington
|34
|36
|.486
|4
|Miami
|31
|41
|.431
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|41
|33
|.554
|_
|Milwaukee
|41
|33
|.554
|_
|Cincinnati
|36
|36
|.500
|4
|St. Louis
|36
|37
|.493
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|26
|45
|.366
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|47
|26
|.644
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|29
|.603
|3
|San Diego
|44
|32
|.579
|4½
|Colorado
|30
|44
|.405
|17½
|Arizona
|21
|54
|.280
|27
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Houston 10, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 3, Baltimore 1
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 13, Texas 6
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
