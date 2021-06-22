All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 44 29 .603 _ Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 44 29 .603 _ Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 1½ New York 38 34 .528 5½ Toronto 36 35 .507 7 Baltimore 23 50 .315 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 30 .589 _ Cleveland 40 31 .563 2 Kansas City 33 38 .465 9 Detroit 31 42 .425 12 Minnesota 31 42 .425 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 45 28 .616 _ Oakland 45 30 .600 1 Seattle 39 36 .520 7 Los Angeles 36 37 .493 9 Texas 26 47 .356 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 31 .544 _ Atlanta 35 37 .486 4 Philadelphia 34 36 .486 4 Washington 34 36 .486 4 Miami 31 41 .431 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 41 33 .554 _ Milwaukee 41 33 .554 _ Cincinnati 36 36 .500 4 St. Louis 36 37 .493 4½ Pittsburgh 26 45 .366 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 47 26 .644 _ Los Angeles 44 29 .603 3 San Diego 44 32 .579 4½ Colorado 30 44 .405 17½ Arizona 21 54 .280 27

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Houston 10, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Detroit 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 13, Texas 6

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Detroit 8, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

