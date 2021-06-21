All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|Tampa Bay
|43
|30
|.589
|½
|New York
|38
|33
|.535
|4½
|Toronto
|35
|35
|.500
|7
|Baltimore
|23
|49
|.319
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|30
|.571
|2
|Kansas City
|32
|38
|.457
|10
|Minnesota
|31
|41
|.431
|12
|Detroit
|30
|42
|.417
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|28
|.611
|_
|Oakland
|44
|30
|.595
|1
|Seattle
|38
|36
|.514
|7
|Los Angeles
|36
|36
|.500
|8
|Texas
|26
|46
|.361
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|30
|.552
|_
|Philadelphia
|34
|35
|.493
|4
|Atlanta
|34
|37
|.479
|5
|Washington
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|Miami
|31
|40
|.437
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|Milwaukee
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|St. Louis
|36
|36
|.500
|3½
|Cincinnati
|35
|36
|.493
|4
|Pittsburgh
|25
|45
|.357
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|28
|.611
|2
|San Diego
|43
|32
|.573
|4½
|Colorado
|30
|43
|.411
|16½
|Arizona
|21
|53
|.284
|26
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
Toronto 7, Baltimore 4
Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Texas 2
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston 10, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 7-2) at Baltimore (López 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 4-7) at Texas (Hearn 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6
San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8
Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 5-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-6) at San Diego (Snell 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
