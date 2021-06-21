All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 43 29 .597 _ Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 43 29 .597 _ Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½ New York 38 33 .535 4½ Toronto 35 35 .500 7 Baltimore 23 49 .319 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 29 .597 _ Cleveland 40 30 .571 2 Kansas City 32 38 .457 10 Minnesota 31 41 .431 12 Detroit 30 42 .417 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 44 28 .611 _ Oakland 44 30 .595 1 Seattle 38 36 .514 7 Los Angeles 36 36 .500 8 Texas 26 46 .361 18

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 30 .552 _ Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4 Atlanta 34 37 .479 5 Washington 33 36 .478 5 Miami 31 40 .437 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 40 33 .548 _ Milwaukee 40 33 .548 _ St. Louis 36 36 .500 3½ Cincinnati 35 36 .493 4 Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 46 26 .639 _ Los Angeles 44 28 .611 2 San Diego 43 32 .573 4½ Colorado 30 43 .411 16½ Arizona 21 53 .284 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Toronto 7, Baltimore 4

Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Texas 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston 10, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 7-2) at Baltimore (López 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 4-7) at Texas (Hearn 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6

San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8

Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 5-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-6) at San Diego (Snell 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

