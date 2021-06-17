All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|43
|26
|.623
|_
|Boston
|42
|27
|.609
|1
|New York
|35
|32
|.522
|7
|Toronto
|33
|33
|.500
|8½
|Baltimore
|22
|45
|.328
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|25
|.632
|_
|Cleveland
|37
|28
|.569
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|37
|.448
|12½
|Detroit
|29
|39
|.426
|14
|Minnesota
|27
|41
|.397
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|Houston
|39
|28
|.582
|2½
|Seattle
|34
|36
|.486
|9
|Los Angeles
|33
|35
|.485
|9
|Texas
|25
|43
|.368
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|25
|.583
|_
|Philadelphia
|33
|33
|.500
|5
|Atlanta
|30
|35
|.462
|7½
|Washington
|30
|35
|.462
|7½
|Miami
|29
|39
|.426
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|Milwaukee
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|Cincinnati
|35
|31
|.530
|2
|St. Louis
|35
|33
|.515
|3
|Pittsburgh
|23
|44
|.343
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|43
|25
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|41
|27
|.603
|2
|San Diego
|38
|32
|.543
|6
|Colorado
|28
|41
|.406
|15½
|Arizona
|20
|49
|.290
|23½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, Kansas City 5
Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2
Cleveland 8, Baltimore 7
Houston 8, Texas 4
Boston 10, Atlanta 8
Minnesota 7, Seattle 2
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 4-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-2) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 1, Miami 0
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 8, San Diego 7
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Boston 10, Atlanta 8
San Francisco 13, Arizona 7
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 0
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 3-7) at Atlanta (Fried 3-4), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-5) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
