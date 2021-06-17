All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 26 .623 _ Boston 42 27 .609 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 26 .623 _ Boston 42 27 .609 1 New York 35 32 .522 7 Toronto 33 33 .500 8½ Baltimore 22 45 .328 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 25 .632 _ Cleveland 37 28 .569 4½ Kansas City 30 37 .448 12½ Detroit 29 39 .426 14 Minnesota 27 41 .397 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 43 27 .614 _ Houston 39 28 .582 2½ Seattle 34 36 .486 9 Los Angeles 33 35 .485 9 Texas 25 43 .368 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 35 25 .583 _ Philadelphia 33 33 .500 5 Atlanta 30 35 .462 7½ Washington 30 35 .462 7½ Miami 29 39 .426 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 30 .559 _ Milwaukee 38 30 .559 _ Cincinnati 35 31 .530 2 St. Louis 35 33 .515 3 Pittsburgh 23 44 .343 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 43 25 .632 _ Los Angeles 41 27 .603 2 San Diego 38 32 .543 6 Colorado 28 41 .406 15½ Arizona 20 49 .290 23½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 7

Houston 8, Texas 4

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Minnesota 7, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 4-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-2) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 8, San Diego 7

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 13, Arizona 7

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 3-7) at Atlanta (Fried 3-4), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-5) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

