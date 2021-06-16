CORONAVIRUS: Md., Va. celebrate milestones | Biden outlines vaccine plan | MARC Train to resume full service in August | Area vaccination numbers
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 26 .623 _
Boston 42 27 .609 1
New York 35 32 .522 7
Toronto 33 33 .500
Baltimore 22 45 .328 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 25 .632 _
Cleveland 37 28 .569
Kansas City 30 37 .448 12½
Detroit 29 39 .426 14
Minnesota 27 41 .397 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 43 27 .614 _
Houston 39 28 .582
Seattle 34 36 .486 9
Los Angeles 33 35 .485 9
Texas 25 43 .368 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 35 25 .583 _
Philadelphia 33 33 .500 5
Atlanta 30 35 .462
Washington 30 35 .462
Miami 29 39 .426 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 30 .559 _
Milwaukee 38 30 .559 _
Cincinnati 35 31 .530 2
St. Louis 35 33 .515 3
Pittsburgh 23 44 .343 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 43 25 .632 _
Los Angeles 41 27 .603 2
San Diego 38 32 .543 6
Colorado 28 41 .406 15½
Arizona 20 49 .290 23½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Houston 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 10, Minnesota 0

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 7

Houston 8, Texas 4

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Minnesota 7, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (López 2-7) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

St. Louis 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

San Francisco 9, Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 3

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 8, San Diego 7

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 13, Arizona 7

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 7-1), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 4-6), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

