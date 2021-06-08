All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 39 23 .629 _ Boston 37 24 .607 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 39 23 .629 _ Boston 37 24 .607 1½ New York 32 29 .525 6½ Toronto 30 28 .517 7 Baltimore 22 38 .367 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 37 23 .617 _ Cleveland 32 26 .552 4 Kansas City 29 30 .492 7½ Detroit 25 35 .417 12 Minnesota 24 36 .400 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 36 26 .581 _ Houston 34 26 .567 1 Seattle 30 32 .484 6 Los Angeles 29 32 .475 6½ Texas 23 39 .371 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 29 24 .547 _ Atlanta 29 29 .500 2½ Philadelphia 28 31 .475 4 Miami 26 34 .433 6½ Washington 24 33 .421 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 34 26 .567 _ Chicago 34 27 .557 ½ St. Louis 31 30 .508 3½ Cincinnati 28 30 .483 5 Pittsburgh 23 36 .390 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 38 22 .633 _ San Diego 37 26 .587 2½ Los Angeles 35 25 .583 3 Colorado 24 37 .393 14½ Arizona 20 42 .323 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Houston 7, Boston 1

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.

Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.

Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at San Diego (Darvish 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

