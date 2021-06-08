All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|39
|23
|.629
|_
|Boston
|37
|24
|.607
|1½
|New York
|32
|29
|.525
|6½
|Toronto
|30
|28
|.517
|7
|Baltimore
|22
|38
|.367
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|37
|23
|.617
|_
|Cleveland
|32
|26
|.552
|4
|Kansas City
|29
|30
|.492
|7½
|Detroit
|25
|35
|.417
|12
|Minnesota
|24
|36
|.400
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|36
|26
|.581
|_
|Houston
|34
|26
|.567
|1
|Seattle
|30
|32
|.484
|6
|Los Angeles
|29
|32
|.475
|6½
|Texas
|23
|39
|.371
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|24
|.547
|_
|Atlanta
|29
|29
|.500
|2½
|Philadelphia
|28
|31
|.475
|4
|Miami
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
|Washington
|24
|33
|.421
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|Chicago
|34
|27
|.557
|½
|St. Louis
|31
|30
|.508
|3½
|Cincinnati
|28
|30
|.483
|5
|Pittsburgh
|23
|36
|.390
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|38
|22
|.633
|_
|San Diego
|37
|26
|.587
|2½
|Los Angeles
|35
|25
|.583
|3
|Colorado
|24
|37
|.393
|14½
|Arizona
|20
|42
|.323
|19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Detroit 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Houston 7, Boston 1
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1
Oakland 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 1
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 6, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
Oakland 5, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at San Diego (Darvish 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
